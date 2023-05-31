 Skip to main content
JSU Football: Gamecocks release 2023 TV schedule

JSU Overtime win BW 020.JPG

JSU wins 35-28 in overtime over Kennesaw State. JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez. Photo by Bill Wilson

Conference USA missed Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez’s birthday by exactly one week, but considering Monday’s gift was a program-record six nationally televised games in 2023, the head coach will probably forgive his new conference.

To put that number in perspective, during the last two combined years, the Gamecocks played three nationally televised games.

