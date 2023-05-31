JSU Football: Gamecocks release 2023 TV schedule

Conference USA missed Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez’s birthday by exactly one week, but considering Monday’s gift was a program-record six nationally televised games in 2023, the head coach will probably forgive his new conference.
To put that number in perspective, during the last two combined years, the Gamecocks played three nationally televised games.
Jacksonville State will play two games on the CBS Sports Network, including a week 0 opener at UTEP on Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
The Gamecocks will also play four straight midweek games on ESPNU, starting with a Sept. 28 trip to Sam Houston and ending with a home game against Western Kentucky on Oct. 17.
The number of nationally televised games could increase since four additional games, including a Nov. 4 trip to South Carolina, have been designated as ESPN Platform games. Although most of these games currently have kickoff times, both the exact time and channel could change 12 days out. If other ESPN properties do not pick these games up, they will broadcast on ESPN+ or ESPN3.
The Gamecocks matchups against East Tennessee State and Coastal Carolina are already designated for streaming only on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State’s 2023 broadcast schedule
Aug. 26- Home vs UTEP at 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Sept. 2- Home vs East Tennessee State at 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Sept. 9- At Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Sept. 23- Home vs Eastern Michigan at 4 p.m. on ESPN Platforms
Sept. 28- (THURS) At Sam Houston at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Oct. 4- (WED) At Middle Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Oct. 10- (TUES) Home vs Liberty at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Oct. 17- (TUES) Home vs Western Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Oct. 25- (WED) At Florida International at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Nov. 4- At South Carolina at TBA on ESPN Platforms
Nov. 18- Home vs Louisiana Tech at 1 p.m. on ESPN Platforms
Nov. 25- At New Mexico State at 3 p.m. on ESPN Platforms
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep