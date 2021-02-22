JSU football: Gamecocks ranked No. 16 in STATS poll

STATS has included Jacksonville State in its initial FCS poll of the spring season.
The Gamecocks (3-1) are ranked 16th. They were not ranked in the 2020 preseason poll.
JSU's opponent for Sunday, Tennessee Tech (1-0), is No. 23. The Golden Eagles will visit JSU Stadium at 3 p.m.
Tech beat Austin Peay on Sunday in their opener.
The Gamecocks are the highest ranked Ohio Valley Conference team in the latest poll, with Southeast Missouri ranked 21st. Austin Peay and UT Martin were listed as others receiving votes.
STATS poll
Rank. School, Votes, Prev
1. North Dakota State (2-0), 1000 (40), 1
2. James Madison (1-0), 952, 2
3. South Dakota State (1-0), 918, 5
4. Weber State (0-0), 882, 4
5. Northern Iowa (0-1), 785, 3
6. Villanova (0-0), 782, 8
7. Illinois State (0-0), 730, 9
8. Kennesaw State (0-0), 686, 10
9. Nicholls (1-0), 665, 14
10. Furman (1-0), 658, 15
11. Wofford (1-0), 565, 16
12. Eastern Washington (0-0), 502, 18
13. Albany (0-0), 475, 17
14. North Dakota (1-0), 401, NR
15. New Hampshire (0-0), 392, 20
16. Jacksonville State (3-1), 347, NR
17. Sam Houston (0-0), 326, 22
18. Southeastern Louisiana (0-0), 322, 21
19. McNeese (1-0), 220, NR
20. Monmouth (0-0), 212, 23
21. Southeast Missouri State (0-1), 161, 25
22. Tarleton State (1-1), 159, NR
23. Tennessee Tech (1-0), 132, NR
24. Elon (1-0) ,129, NR
25. Delaware (0-0), 126, NR
Others: Austin Peay (125) , Southern Illinois (83) , Citadel (42) , Youngstown State (32) , East Tennessee State (23) , Jackson State (22) , Chattanooga (21) , San Diego (19) , Richmond (18) , South Carolina State (14) , UC Davis (13) , Idaho (12) , Stony Brook (11) , UT Martin (7) , Maine (7)