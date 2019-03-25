JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s football team is off this week for spring break, but when the Gamecocks return to work April 1, John Grass is hoping they can build some depth.
The JSU head coach says that’s especially important up front, where the Gamecocks lost some key pieces.
Few losses might’ve been more important than at the inside defensive line spots, where Randy Robinson and Connor Christian were mainstays last season. Both made All-Ohio Valley Conference and were a significant reason the Gamecocks led the league in rushing defense.
“Those inside guys, you’ve got to replace two guys like we lost, that’s a big blow,” Grass said.
Grass does have a trusted assistant coach managing those two defensive line spots. William Green played for Grass at Spain Park High School before spending four years playing at Florida. This is his third season as a full-time JSU assistant coach, and before that, he was a graduate assistant for two years.
“He’s doing a really good job,” Grass said. “The continuity of him being here and knowing the lay of the land and how you’ve got to develop players, I think he understands that.”
Green said he’s relying on Montrez Lang, who will be a fifth-year senior. He backed up Robinson a year ago and was a part-time starter as a sophomore.
“He’s always had Randy here,” Green said. “He and Randy were real good buddies, and now that Randy is gone, he’s got to be the guy now and the leader in the room, especially since he’s been here so long. He’s going on his fifth year, and I’m expecting him to take that leadership role and make more plays. He and I talked about that.”
Green said Lang is getting better this spring.
“He’s moving a lot better right now, and I’m real pleased with where he’s at,” Green said. “He’s also pulling those other guys along in a leadership role, so I’m very pleased with Montrez right now.”
As for younger guys who are pushing for attention this spring, Green mentioned redshirt freshman Anthony Nesby and incoming freshman Matthew Muncher of Oxford.
Nesby played in four games last season, but NCAA redshirt rules allow a player to appear in as many as four games and still retain his ability to redshirt.
“He’s taking a step in the right direction,” Green said. “I’m seeing improvement, and I’m real excited to see how he progresses this spring and summer.”
Muncher played at Oxford High School in the fall but is going through spring practice.
“He’s gained 25 pounds since he’s been here, and I’m hoping he can continue to gain,” Green said. “He’s done a real nice job for us. I’m hoping he keeps progressing and keeps getting better. I know (Nesby and Muncher) are both young, but I’m real excited about both those guys and how they’re progressing so far.”
Count Green as a fan of the redshirt rule that allowed Nesby to get a little bit of playing time last season.
“Sometimes when you redshirt, you don’t really get to experience what it’s like on a gameday — the atmosphere, the jitters, and everything else,” Green said. “You can practice all you want to, but that game is a little different. He’s been in the game before. He didn’t play a bunch of snaps, but he got to play in some games. I do think that helps him, so when he gets in a game this season, it won’t be brand new to him.”