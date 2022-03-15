JSU football: Gamecocks pick up four-star transfer QB from N.C. State

Jacksonville State has picked up a transfer quarterback from a Power Five school.
North Carolina State redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin announced on social media that he has committed to the Gamecocks.
McLaughlin was a four-star quarterback out of Cumming Denmark High School in Cumming, Ga., where he was 33-11 as the starting quarterback. He compiled 7,637 yards of total offense (rushing and passing) with 101 touchdowns.
He is a former Auburn commitment.
At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he played five snaps this past fall and was set to enter the spring as N.C. State's third-string quarterback before entering the transfer portal about a month ago.
He posted on Twitter at 9:01 p.m. on Monday that he was committed to Jacksonville State.
Committed. Let’s do this @JSUGamecockFB pic.twitter.com/vwsLc8Rgxz— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) March 15, 2022