Jacksonville State's football season opener has been moved up two days.
The Gamecocks will play at Southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. That's a Thursday night. The game originally was set for Aug. 31, which is a Saturday.
Athletics director Greg Seitz said Southeastern Louisiana officials reached out to request the change. The Lions’ football team has opened on a Thursday night eight times since restarting its program in 2003.
Seitz said the move was not done with television concerns in mind. At the moment, the game is not scheduled for TV broadcast.
Seitz said he asked Jacksonville State football coach John Grass about the change, and he was agreeable.
“It gives us two more days to prepare the next game,” Seitz said, referring to a Sept. 7 home date against Chattanooga. “At the beginning of the season, that works fine. During the season, that would be tough to do, because of the short time to prepare after the previous game.”
This will be JSU's first Thursday game since the last game of the 2017 regular season when the Gamecocks beat Tennessee State 36-6 at home.
Seitz said JSU would be reluctant to set another home game on a Thursday.
“With a multi-use facility like ours, parking would be a problem,” Seitz said.
JSU Stadium also houses a student dorm, which means students use the same parking lot as the football stadium does.