JSU football: Gamecocks' offensive line has grown up

JACKSONVILLE — After a couple of years of growing pains, the Jacksonville State offensive line is all grown.
Mostly.
There's still some inexperience in the five-man unit, but John Grass said it looks like the Gamecocks are benefitting from the playing experience JSU was forced to give those guys in the past.
"I think our offensive line can be a strong suit," Grass said after practice Monday evening. "We had to play so many of them at an early age, but the good thing is they've gotten better."
Of the starting lineup that JSU had in the fall, all are juniors, including former walk-on Zack Cangelosi at center, Cam Hill and Michael Shaddix at guard, and P.J. Mixon and Ye'Majesty Sanders at tackle. Tylan Grable and Josh Wegener each started a game in the fall for Sanders and gained valuable experience, too.
Shaddix is the most experienced JSU lineman. As JSU prepares to open its season Feb. 21 at Tennessee State, Shaddix has 20 career starts, beginning in 2018. He was a second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference lineman in 2019.
The other guard, Cam Hill, started five games in 2019 and all four in the fall. Mixon has 15 career starts, and Sanders has 13.
Cangelosi has the least experience. Before starting the four games in the fall, he had appeared in only four collegiate games, all as a reserve — two in 2018 and two in 2019.
"He's a good story," Grass said. "He was a walk-on guy and was patient. He waited his turn. He had a good fall, and he's done well."
Grass said the line made plenty of progress in the four fall games, and the rushing statistics show it. JSU ran for 63 yards against Florida State, 145 against North Alabama, 158 against Mercer and 285 against Florida International.
"That was a great way to end the fall season for the line," Grass said. "They gained confidence. They've gotten better as a unit as a whole. They're better than when they started."
At tight end, JSU has all-OVC performer Trae Barry back. He missed part of the 2019 season with a knee injury, but Grass said he's about at full speed now.
"He's much closer to 100 percent than he was in the fall," Grass said. "He was at about 80 percent in the fall, but he's about 95 to 100 percent now."
His backup is no longer Landon Rice, who Grass said has left to try his luck making an NFL roster. Rice caught 18 passes for 224 yards in 2018 but struggled with injuries since then. He played in seven games in 2019 and gained 38 yards on four receptions. He appeared in three games this past fall, catching one pass for 6 yards.
Grass said that redshirt freshman Braydon Hill of Hokes Bluff is the backup.