 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Gamecocks' offense, QBs show improvement: 'We're getting more comfortable'

JSU football

Jacksonville State's Rich Rodriguez speaks to his team after Saturday's scrimmage.

 Mark Edwards/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The offense strikes back?

Maybe, possibly. Jacksonville State went through its second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, and unlike past 11-on-11 meetings, the Gamecocks’ defense didn't always rule the day.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.