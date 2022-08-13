JSU football: Gamecocks' offense, QBs show improvement: 'We're getting more comfortable'

JACKSONVILLE — The offense strikes back?
Maybe, possibly. Jacksonville State went through its second scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, and unlike past 11-on-11 meetings, the Gamecocks’ defense didn't always rule the day.
In fact, after the workout, when head coach Rich Rodriguez did his normal post-practice reward of throwing out about a dozen PayDay candy bars to everyone who stood out, each of the top three quarterbacks received some chocolatey, peanutty goodness: redshirt freshman Aaron McLaughlin, sixth-year senior Zion Webb and true freshman Te'Sean Smoot.
"We're getting more comfortable," Rodriguez said. "It really all starts with quarterback play. Our quarterback play has been erratic, which I thought would happen, because a lot of guys are new. It's gotten better, but man, there's still a long way to go.
"It's a quarterback-centered offense. He's got to be like a point guard who can shoot the 3. We've been missing a lot of 3s and not getting a lot of assists. We're slowly getting better at that."
JSU went through drills for 30 minutes before conducting a 70-minute scrimmage that was split between regular full-field work and game-ending situations. The Gamecocks never put the first-team offense and first-team defense against each other. Instead, the first offense would face the second defense, and the second offense would go against the first defense. The third offense and defense would work against each other.
The scrimmage included a full officiating crew. All work with the ASUN Conference and are paid $100 each for the day, according to athletics director Greg Seitz.
MacLaughlin quarterbacked the first offense, while Webb was with the second team and Smoot with the third. Webb rushed for a couple of touchdowns, including one of about 10 yards and one of about 40 yards.
With the offense backed close to its own end zone, MacLaughlin showed off his strong arm with a 98-yard touchdown pass to Texas Tech transfer Sterling Galban, who wasn't touched after catching the ball at about midfield. Then Smoot found La'Derrick Bell of Saks for an 83-yard touchdown pass. (A 15-yard penalty against the defense got Smoot's offense off the 2-yard line.)
Alen Karajic kicked a 37-yard field goal.
JSU also worked three series with the ball at the 50-yard line with a minute left in the game, trailing by three points. The best the offense did was a 30-yard field goal from Brenton King.
Also, the offense got the ball three times at the 21-yard line with 38 seconds to play and no timeouts, trailing by five points. The one touchdown came on a pass from Webb to sophomore receiver Jayson Jones, who made several catches.
Then came three series starting at the 12-yard line with 15 seconds left and one timeout and JSU needing a touchdown. Trent Davis rushed for a touchdown when the third offense faced the third defense, and Smoot rolled around left end and dove for a touchdown just inside the pylon.
The scrimmage then wrapped up with three 2-point play attempts.
The defense had its moments, including an interception return for a touchdown by Derrick Carter, but Rodriguez wasn't too happy that Carter ran it back. It came during the part when the offense had 38 seconds to score.
"We made a great play on defense to win the game, and the guy instead of getting down on the ground, he got so excited he scored," he said, before adding with a smile: "If I was on the sideline, I probably would've tackled him myself."
On offense, the first-team line included Zack Cangelosi at center, Clay Webb of Oxford at left guard, Will O'Steen of White Plains at left tackle, Ashton Grable at right tackle, and Brock Robey and Treylen Brown working at right guard.
"Up front, our O-line, at times we looked good," Rodriguez said. "As I told them, we're athletic enough to make it happen, but they're not athletic enough to have poor technique and have success. We don't have to be perfect, but we've got to be good. Their technique, when they get tired, they get a little sloppy at times, as everybody does."
O'Steen is a redshirt freshman who has worked with the first team for two straight scrimmages, and Rodriguez spoke highly of him Saturday.
"He's an aggressive guy. Sometimes too aggressive," Rodriguez said with a smile, "where he just wants to smash everybody from the start when he's supposed to be pass-setting. But, he's doing a great job. He's got a great future. Football is important to him, and I'm excited for him."
JSU's opener is only two weeks away, against No. 10-ranked Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery on Aug. 27. Rodriguez said serious game-plan preparation is next for the Gamecocks.
"Starting Monday, we're going to start getting ready for our first opponent," he said. "We've just been going against each other. Now, we've got to get ready to play the first game scheme-wise. Really, in all three phases. We've touched every special team, but we need to get into it more starting Monday."