JACKSONVILLE — For Jacksonville State's offensive line, that awful night in Louisiana seems like a distant memory.
In the season opener at Southeastern Louisiana, the Gamecocks saw their quarterback get sacked six times in a 35-14 loss. Since then, however, they've given up one sack in two games, both wins.
Even when starting guard Cam Hill went down with an injury to his right leg in the season's second game against Chattanooga, the Gamecocks' O-line still has trended upward. It isn't like JSU stopped throwing — quarterback Zerrick Cooper ranks sixth nationally in passing yards with 1,007.
"We started out slow in the first game," JSU offensive tackle Michael Shaddix said, "but this just proves the first game isn't who we are."
After losing senior offensive tackle Hunter Sosebee in preseason, JSU has had to go with a young line, and Grass said that having so much youth caused a rocky start.
Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference guard Darius Anderson is a senior, but every other offensive lineman who has started this season is a sophomore. Anderson entered the season with 19 career starts, and Shaddix had five — the only offensive linemen available who had started a game before this year.
"It's a talented group, but you cannot replace game reps," Grass said. "You've heard me say that over and over. You can practice all you want to, but until you get live bullets in a game ... you grow from that, whether it be good or bad."
Against Southeastern Louisiana, Shaddix was at left tackle, Hill at left guard, Deandre Butler at center, Anderson at right guard and YeMajesty "Magic" Sanders at right tackle. In the second game against Chattanooga, Preston Mixon moved in at right tackle for Sanders.
After Hill got hurt, JSU remade its line before the 49-45 win over Eastern Washington. Mixon went to left tackle, while Anderson shifted to left guard. Butler stayed at center, while Sanders moved inside to right guard. Shaddix moved over to right tackle.
"That's our best combination right now," JSU coach John Grass said. "We want the best starting five on the field at the same time. When Cam got hurt, you had to shift around. The easiest shift was to move Anderson to the left side and let Magic play that right guard spot."
Grass mentioned guard Treylen Brown and center Tyrese Slocum as two backups who could work themselves into bigger roles this season, but like the others, both are young. Brown is a freshman and Slocum a sophomore.
Grass said he has seen improvement from the first game to the second and from the second to the third. That group will get another chance to improve Saturday when JSU hosts North Alabama at 6 p.m.
"I think those guys are only going to get better as the year goes on," Grass said.
In the end, however, that game at Southeastern Louisiana might've benefited the offensive linemen. If nothing else, it provided plenty of motivation.
"We've put a lot of more work in," Shaddix said. "We knew we weren't playing up to our standard and what we expect. That really bothered us as a unit, and we really wanted to change it around."