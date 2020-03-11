JSU football: Gamecocks' O-line shows benefits of experience

JACKSONVILLE — The War Pigs are back on the field for spring practice, and this time around, they’ve got game experience on their side.
Jacksonville State entered the 2019 season needing to replace four starters on the offensive line. Darius Anderson entered as the veteran of the group with 19 career starts under his belt. Michael Shaddix started five games during his redshirt freshman season in 2018, but no other lineman on the roster had started more than one game.
That won’t be a problem in 2020.
Anderson is gone, but six different rising juniors started at least five games last season. Ye’Majesty Sanders, P.J. Mixon and Shaddix each started 11 games. Tyrese Slocum started seven and Cam Hill and Deandre Butler started five apiece.
“We still young, but we’re a lot more experienced,” Mixon said after Wednesday's practice, which was the second of the spring for Jacksonville State. “A lot of our players were able to play a full season last year, so they know exactly what to look for coming into the season. I feel like this spring will be a good one. Our offseason workouts looked real good. The offensive line, I think we learned how to push ourselves more.”
Head coach John Grass said his O-line has done just that this offseason, adding that the group has gotten stronger. Mixon seconded those thoughts, saying that the Gamecocks have put in a lot of work in the weight room.
“I can honestly say that everybody has been grinding,” Mixon said. “Everybody’s numbers jumped up 50, 70 pounds and whatnot. So I’m feeling real confident as far as us being able to run the ball and protect our quarterback a lot more.”
Grass acknowledged that the offensive line had an up-and-down year last season. Gamecocks’ quarterbacks were sacked 29 times in 2019, and JSU’s leading rusher, Michael Matthews, finished the year with just 585 yards. Grass said that he hopes that after spending two to three years in the program, the offensive line is ready to take the next step.
“It’s hard to take an offensive lineman out of high school and have them come right in and play," Grass said. "It almost takes three years to develop an offensive lineman. And so a lot of these guys are going into that third year where your expectation of them is a lot more than what it is in those first two years. Everyone of those guys has grown personally, physically and as a football player.
“We are looking for good things from them, and they’ll be a key to success.”
Shaddix, Slocum and Tylan Grable are out this spring as they recover from injuries but will likely compete for starting jobs in the fall. That will allow the Gamecocks to build even more depth as they attempt to bounce back from a 6-6 season that saw them miss the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2012.
“I’m really excited for the O-line,” Mixon said. “We’ve been building this sense of identity for ourselves. We want to be a lot more physical.”
The offensive line will be able to show off that physicality Friday when the Gamecocks practice in pads for the first time this spring.