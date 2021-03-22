You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Gamecocks move up to No. 7 in STATS FCS poll

JSU SEMO action

Jacksonville State head coach John Grass greets Jacksonville State's Zion Webb after he scored a TD during the JSU vs SEMO, OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State moved up one spot in this week's STATS FCS Top 25. The Gamecocks are seventh after beating Southeast Missouri 21-3 on Sunday.

JSU is now 7-1, including 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks' seven-game win streak is the longest in the FCS.

James Madison (3-0) is still No. 1, even though the Dukes had a game postponed for the second straight week because of COVID-19 issues.

North Dakota State is No. 2 after a 34-13 win over North Dakota, which was No. 2 the previous week. Weber State is third, South Dakota State fourth and Sam Houston State fifth. North Dakota fell to sixth, one spot ahead of the Gamecocks.

A pair of familiar faces are directly behind the Gamecocks, with Kennesaw State in eighth and Chattanooga ninth. Southern Illinois rounds out the top 10.

Murray State is the only other OVC team in the polls, moving up from 25th to 19th after a win over Tennessee State.

The Gamecocks will host Austin Peay on Sunday at 2 p.m.

STATS FCS Top 25

1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 969 points (29 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 6 Result: Postponed vs. Richmond

2. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 939 (6)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 6 Result: 34-13 win over then-No. 2 North Dakota

3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky), 926 (2)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 6 Result: No game

4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley), 879 (2)

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 6 Result: 44-3 win at then-No. 5 Southern Illinois

5. Sam Houston (3-0 Southland), 816 (1)

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 6 Result: 62-7 win at Lamar

6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 809

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 6 Result: 34-13 loss at then-No. 4 North Dakota State

7. Jacksonville State (7-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley), 765

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 6 Result: 21-3 win over Southeast Missouri

8. Kennesaw State (3-0, 1-0 Big South), 715

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 6 Result: 37-27 win over Dixie State

9. Chattanooga (3-1, 3-0 Southern), 653

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 6 Result: 20-18 win at then-No. 13 Furman

10. Southern Illinois (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 586

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 6 Result: 44-3 loss to then-No. 6 South Dakota State

11. Delaware (2-0 CAA), 559

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 6 Result: Postponed at then-No. 20 New Hampshire

12. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky), 480

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 6 Result: No game

13. UIW (3-0 Southland), 434

Previous Ranking: 22; West 6 Result: 56-45 win over then-No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana

14. VMI (4-0 Southern), 419

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 6 Result: 38-37 OT win at Samford

15. UC Davis (2-1 Big Sky), 405

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 6 Result: 73-24 win over Cal Poly

16. Villanova (1-1 CAA), 398

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 6 Result: No game

17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland), 352

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 6 Result: No game

18. Rhode Island (2-0 CAA), 280

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 6 Result: 17-10 OT win at then-No. 18 Albany

19. Murray State (4-0 Ohio Valley), 279

Previous Ranking: 25; Week 6 Result: 35-13 win over Tennessee State

20. Furman (3-2 Southern), 249

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 6 Result: 20-18 loss at then-No. 11 Chattanooga

21. Richmond (2-0 CAA), 198

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 6 Result: Postponed at then-No. 1 James Madison

22. Northern Iowa (2-3 Missouri Valley), 179

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 6 Result: 13-6 loss at Missouri State

23. Southeastern Louisiana (2-2 Southland), 158

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 6 Result: 56-45 loss at then-No. 22 UIW

24. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA), 122

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 6 Result: Postponed vs. then-No. 12 Delaware

25. Maine (2-1 CAA), 77

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 6 Result: 35-19 win at Stony Brook

Dropped Out: Albany (18) and Jackson State (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Idaho 63, Missouri State 60, Gardner-Webb 41, San Diego 40, Albany 30, Tarleton 28, Jackson State 23, Monmouth 22, Duquesne 13, ETSU 13, Illinois State 9

Tags