JSU football: Gamecocks move up to No. 7 in STATS FCS poll

Jacksonville State moved up one spot in this week's STATS FCS Top 25. The Gamecocks are seventh after beating Southeast Missouri 21-3 on Sunday.
JSU is now 7-1, including 4-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks' seven-game win streak is the longest in the FCS.
James Madison (3-0) is still No. 1, even though the Dukes had a game postponed for the second straight week because of COVID-19 issues.
North Dakota State is No. 2 after a 34-13 win over North Dakota, which was No. 2 the previous week. Weber State is third, South Dakota State fourth and Sam Houston State fifth. North Dakota fell to sixth, one spot ahead of the Gamecocks.
A pair of familiar faces are directly behind the Gamecocks, with Kennesaw State in eighth and Chattanooga ninth. Southern Illinois rounds out the top 10.
Murray State is the only other OVC team in the polls, moving up from 25th to 19th after a win over Tennessee State.
The Gamecocks will host Austin Peay on Sunday at 2 p.m.
STATS FCS Top 25
1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 969 points (29 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 6 Result: Postponed vs. Richmond
2. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 939 (6)
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 6 Result: 34-13 win over then-No. 2 North Dakota
3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky), 926 (2)
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 6 Result: No game
4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley), 879 (2)
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 6 Result: 44-3 win at then-No. 5 Southern Illinois
5. Sam Houston (3-0 Southland), 816 (1)
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 6 Result: 62-7 win at Lamar
6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 809
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 6 Result: 34-13 loss at then-No. 4 North Dakota State
7. Jacksonville State (7-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley), 765
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 6 Result: 21-3 win over Southeast Missouri
8. Kennesaw State (3-0, 1-0 Big South), 715
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 6 Result: 37-27 win over Dixie State
9. Chattanooga (3-1, 3-0 Southern), 653
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 6 Result: 20-18 win at then-No. 13 Furman
10. Southern Illinois (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley), 586
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 6 Result: 44-3 loss to then-No. 6 South Dakota State
11. Delaware (2-0 CAA), 559
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 6 Result: Postponed at then-No. 20 New Hampshire
12. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky), 480
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 6 Result: No game
13. UIW (3-0 Southland), 434
Previous Ranking: 22; West 6 Result: 56-45 win over then-No. 16 Southeastern Louisiana
14. VMI (4-0 Southern), 419
Previous Ranking: 19; Week 6 Result: 38-37 OT win at Samford
15. UC Davis (2-1 Big Sky), 405
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 6 Result: 73-24 win over Cal Poly
16. Villanova (1-1 CAA), 398
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 6 Result: No game
17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland), 352
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 6 Result: No game
18. Rhode Island (2-0 CAA), 280
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 6 Result: 17-10 OT win at then-No. 18 Albany
19. Murray State (4-0 Ohio Valley), 279
Previous Ranking: 25; Week 6 Result: 35-13 win over Tennessee State
20. Furman (3-2 Southern), 249
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 6 Result: 20-18 loss at then-No. 11 Chattanooga
21. Richmond (2-0 CAA), 198
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 6 Result: Postponed at then-No. 1 James Madison
22. Northern Iowa (2-3 Missouri Valley), 179
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 6 Result: 13-6 loss at Missouri State
23. Southeastern Louisiana (2-2 Southland), 158
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 6 Result: 56-45 loss at then-No. 22 UIW
24. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA), 122
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 6 Result: Postponed vs. then-No. 12 Delaware
25. Maine (2-1 CAA), 77
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 6 Result: 35-19 win at Stony Brook
Dropped Out: Albany (18) and Jackson State (24)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Idaho 63, Missouri State 60, Gardner-Webb 41, San Diego 40, Albany 30, Tarleton 28, Jackson State 23, Monmouth 22, Duquesne 13, ETSU 13, Illinois State 9