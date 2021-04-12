JSU football: Gamecocks move up to ninth in STATS FCS poll

After beating Murray State 28-14 on Sunday to clinch an Ohio Valley Conference title, Jacksonville State moved to ninth in this week's STATS FCS Top 25.
The Gamecocks (9-2) were 10th last week. James Madison (4-0) remained No. 1 despite not playing for the second-straight week because of COVID-19 issues. North Dakota State is second, followed by Weber State.
JSU has won six OVC football titles in its last seven years. It has won nine league championships as a member of the OVC. The Gamecocks will join the ASUN Conference this summer.
JSU has earned earned the OVC's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. The Gamecocks now wait for the FCS Selection Show on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CT. The field will include 16 teams.
STATS FCS TOP 25
1. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA), 968 points (25 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 9 Result: No game
2. North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 950 (12)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 9 Result: 23-20 win at then-No. 24 Northern Iowa
3. Weber State (5-0 Big Sky), 911
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 9 Result: 20-15 win over Idaho State
4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley), 880 (1)
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 9 Result: No game
5. Sam Houston (5-0 Southland), 862 (2)
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 9 Result: 27-13 win over McNeese
6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 803
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 9 Result: No game
7. Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA), 755
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 9 Result: 34-14 win at Delaware State
8. Eastern Washington (5-1 Big Sky), 717
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 9 Result: 38-31 win over Idaho
9. Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 693
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 9 Result: 28-14 win at then-No. 17 Murray State
10. Villanova (2-1 CAA), 563
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 9 Result: No game
11. Richmond (3-0 CAA), 553
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 9 Result: No game
12. Monmouth (3-0 Big South), 539
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 9 Result: 42-17 win over then-No. 7 Kennesaw State
13. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 459
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 9 Result: No game
14. Missouri State (5-4, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 457
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 9 Result: 21-10 win over Youngstown State
15. VMI (5-1 Southern), 452
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 9 Result: No game
16. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 382
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 9 Result: 42-17 loss at then-No. 20 Monmouth
17. Southeastern Louisiana (4-2 Southland), 357
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 9 Result: 52-45 win at then-No. 18 Nicholls
18. Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 351
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 9 Result: No game
19. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 252
Previous Ranking: 22; Week 9 Result: No game
20. Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 231
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 9 Result: 28-14 loss to then-No. 10 Jacksonville State
21. Nicholls (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 138
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 9 Result: 52-45 loss to then-No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana
22. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 137
Previous Ranking: 25 (tie); Week 9 Result: No game
23. Mercer (5-5 5-2 Southern), 130
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 9 Result: 21-13 win over ETSU
24. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 118
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 9 Result: 21-13 loss at Mercer
25. UIW (3-2 Southland), 104
Previous Ranking: 19; West 9 Result: 49-47 loss to Northwestern State
Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (24) and Duquesne (T25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Northern Iowa 75, Sacred Heart 44, Duquesne 26, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20, Gardner-Webb 19, Southern 15, Maine 14, Alabama A&M 11, San Diego 3