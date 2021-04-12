You are the owner of this article.
JSU football: Gamecocks move up to ninth in STATS FCS poll

JSU EIU Football

Jacksonville State's Ahmad Edwards grabs a TD pass over Eastern Illinois' Morrow Jestin during the JSU vs Eastern Illinois OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

After beating Murray State 28-14 on Sunday to clinch an Ohio Valley Conference title, Jacksonville State moved to ninth in this week's STATS FCS Top 25.

The Gamecocks (9-2) were 10th last week. James Madison (4-0) remained No. 1 despite not playing for the second-straight week because of COVID-19 issues. North Dakota State is second, followed by Weber State.

JSU has won six OVC football titles in its last seven years. It has won nine league championships as a member of the OVC. The Gamecocks will join the ASUN Conference this summer.

JSU has earned earned the OVC's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. The Gamecocks now wait for the FCS Selection Show on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CT. The field will include 16 teams.

STATS FCS TOP 25

1. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA), 968 points (25 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 9 Result: No game

2. North Dakota State (6-1, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 950 (12)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 9 Result: 23-20 win at then-No. 24 Northern Iowa

3. Weber State (5-0 Big Sky), 911

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 9 Result: 20-15 win over Idaho State

4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley), 880 (1)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 9 Result: No game

5. Sam Houston (5-0 Southland), 862 (2)

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 9 Result: 27-13 win over McNeese

6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 803

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 9 Result: No game

7. Delaware (4-0, 3-0 CAA), 755

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 9 Result: 34-14 win at Delaware State

8. Eastern Washington (5-1 Big Sky), 717

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 9 Result: 38-31 win over Idaho

9. Jacksonville State (9-2, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 693

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 9 Result: 28-14 win at then-No. 17 Murray State

10. Villanova (2-1 CAA), 563

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 9 Result: No game

11. Richmond (3-0 CAA), 553

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 9 Result: No game

12. Monmouth (3-0 Big South), 539

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 9 Result: 42-17 win over then-No. 7 Kennesaw State

13. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 459

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 9 Result: No game

14. Missouri State (5-4, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 457

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 9 Result: 21-10 win over Youngstown State

15. VMI (5-1 Southern), 452

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 9 Result: No game

16. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 382

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 9 Result: 42-17 loss at then-No. 20 Monmouth

17. Southeastern Louisiana (4-2 Southland), 357

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 9 Result: 52-45 win at then-No. 18 Nicholls

18. Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 351

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 9 Result: No game

19. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 252

Previous Ranking: 22; Week 9 Result: No game

20. Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 231

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 9 Result: 28-14 loss to then-No. 10 Jacksonville State

21. Nicholls (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 138

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 9 Result: 52-45 loss to then-No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana

22. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 137

Previous Ranking: 25 (tie); Week 9 Result: No game

23. Mercer (5-5 5-2 Southern), 130

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 9 Result: 21-13 win over ETSU

24. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 118

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 9 Result: 21-13 loss at Mercer

25. UIW (3-2 Southland), 104

Previous Ranking: 19; West 9 Result: 49-47 loss to Northwestern State

Dropped Out: Northern Iowa (24) and Duquesne (T25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Northern Iowa 75, Sacred Heart 44, Duquesne 26, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20, Gardner-Webb 19, Southern 15, Maine 14, Alabama A&M 11, San Diego 3

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

