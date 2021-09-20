You have permission to edit this article.
JSU football: Gamecocks move up to ninth in both major FCS polls

JSU sights

The JSU cheerleaders are in front during the first Gamecock Walk since 2019 before the JSU vs UNA ASUN football game. / Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks moved up to ninth in both major FCS polls today.

JSU beat North Alabama 27-24 to improve to 2-1. The victory helped the Gamecocks move up from 11th in the FCS coaches poll, leaping over Delaware and Weber State. Delaware lost to Rutgers of the FBS, and Weber State lost to James Madison.

JSU moved up one spot from 10th in the STATS FCS poll. Other members of the AQ7 who are ranked included Sam Houston (No. 1), Kennesaw State (No. 23) and Central Arkansas (No. 25).

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

1. Sam Houston (2-0, 0-0 AQ7), 1,210 points (31 first-place votes)

2. South Dakota State (2-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,184 (8)

3. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,179 (9)

4. Montana (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,100 (2)

5. North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,071

6. Eastern Washington (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 942

7. Southern Illinois (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 870

8. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 837

9. Jacksonville State (2-1, 0-0 AQ7), 771

10. North Dakota (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 753

11. Villanova (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 747

12. UC Davis (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 718

13. Montana State (2-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 672

14. Weber State (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky), 622

15. ETSU (3-0, 0-0 Southern), 530

16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 0-0 Southland), 517

17. Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 414

18. Missouri State (1-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 412

19. Austin Peay (2-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 357

20. Monmouth (2-1, 1-0 Big South), 319

21. New Hampshire (3-0, 2-0 CAA), 198

22. VMI (2-1, 0-0 Southern), 178

23. Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 Big South), 135

24. Richmond (2-1, 0-1 CAA), 115

25. Central Arkansas (1-2, 0-0 AQ7), 110

