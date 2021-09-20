JSU football: Gamecocks move up to ninth in both major FCS polls

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks moved up to ninth in both major FCS polls today.
JSU beat North Alabama 27-24 to improve to 2-1. The victory helped the Gamecocks move up from 11th in the FCS coaches poll, leaping over Delaware and Weber State. Delaware lost to Rutgers of the FBS, and Weber State lost to James Madison.
JSU moved up one spot from 10th in the STATS FCS poll. Other members of the AQ7 who are ranked included Sam Houston (No. 1), Kennesaw State (No. 23) and Central Arkansas (No. 25).
Stats Perform FCS Top 25
1. Sam Houston (2-0, 0-0 AQ7), 1,210 points (31 first-place votes)
2. South Dakota State (2-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,184 (8)
3. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 1,179 (9)
4. Montana (2-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 1,100 (2)
5. North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 1,071
6. Eastern Washington (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 942
7. Southern Illinois (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 870
8. Delaware (2-1, 1-0 CAA), 837
9. Jacksonville State (2-1, 0-0 AQ7), 771
10. North Dakota (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 753
11. Villanova (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 747
12. UC Davis (3-0, 0-0 Big Sky), 718
13. Montana State (2-1, 0-0 Big Sky), 672
14. Weber State (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky), 622
15. ETSU (3-0, 0-0 Southern), 530
16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1, 0-0 Southland), 517
17. Northern Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 414
18. Missouri State (1-1, 0-0 Missouri Valley), 412
19. Austin Peay (2-1, 0-0 Ohio Valley), 357
20. Monmouth (2-1, 1-0 Big South), 319
21. New Hampshire (3-0, 2-0 CAA), 198
22. VMI (2-1, 0-0 Southern), 178
23. Kennesaw State (2-1, 0-0 Big South), 135
24. Richmond (2-1, 0-1 CAA), 115
25. Central Arkansas (1-2, 0-0 AQ7), 110