JSU football: Gamecocks move up to eighth in STATS poll

Jacksonville State's Josh Samuel gets hit by UT-Martin's D'Carrious Stephens during the JSU vs UT Martin OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State moved up two spots to eighth in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.

The Gamecocks (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were 10th in the polls the past two weeks before beating UT Martin 38-20 on the road Sunday. The win was JSU's sixth in a row, two more than the next longest streak in FCS.

The Gamecocks lead the FCS in wins with six, two more than the next closest team. They are the highest ranked OVC team in the poll, with Murray State making its first appearance since 2011. The Racers are ranked 25th. Austin Peay is listed among other teams receiving votes.

James Madison held on to the top spot again, while North Dakota moved up one spot into second. Weber State fell to third, while North Dakota State and Southern Illinois round out the new top five, respectively.

STATS FCS Top 25

1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 975 points (28 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 5 Result: Postponed vs. William & Mary

2. North Dakota (4-0 Missouri Valley), 944 (10)

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 5 Result: 38-21 win at Western Illinois

3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky), 943 (2)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 5 Result: 18-13 win over then-No. 23 UC Davis

4. North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 829

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 5 Result: 21-13 win over then-No. 22 Illinois State

5. Southern Illinois (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 815

Previous Ranking: T10; Week 5 Result: 17-16 win over then-No. 4 Northern Iowa

6. South Dakota State (3-1 Missouri Valley), 811

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 5 Result: 19-17 win over Youngstown State

7. Sam Houston (2-0 Southland), 743

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 5 Result: 71-17 win over then-No. 7 Nicholls

8. Jacksonville State (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley), 716

Previous Ranking: T10; Week 5 Result: 37-20 win at UT Martin

9. Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South), 707

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 5 Result: 24-19 win over Charleston Southern

10. Northern Iowa (2-2 Missouri Valley), 639

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 5 Result: 17-16 loss at then-No. 10 at Southern Illinois

11. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern), 483

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 5 Result: No game

12. Delaware (2-0 CAA), 464

Previous Ranking: 19; Week 5 Result: 31-3 win over Stony Brook

13. Furman (3-1 Southern), 443

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 5 Result: 17-13 win at ETSU

14. Villanova (1-1 CAA), 438

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 5 Result: 40-37 OT loss to Rhode Island

15. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky), 425

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 5 Result: 46-42 win at Idaho State

16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1 Southland), 394

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 5 Result: 27-24 win over Northwestern State

17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland), 357

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 5 Result: 71-17 loss at then-No. 12 Sam Houston

18. Albany (1-1 CAA), 255

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 5 Result: 38-34 loss at Maine

19. VMI (3-0 Southern), 253

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 41-14 win over Mercer

20. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA), 228

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 5 Result: No game

21. UC Davis (1-1 Big Sky), 182

Previous Ranking: 23; Week 5 Result: 18-13 loss at then-No. 2 Weber State

22. UIW (2-0 Southland), 179

Previous Ranking: 25; West 5 Result: No game

23. Richmond (2-0 CAA), 150

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 38-14 win at Elon

24. Jackson State (3-0, 2-0 SWAC), 141

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 43-7 win over Mississippi Valley State

25. Murray State (3-0 Ohio Valley), 90

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 36-31 win at Tennessee Tech

Dropped Out: Wofford (20), South Dakota (21), Illinois State (22), Monmouth (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Monmouth 71, Idaho 60, Rhode Island 58, Gardner-Webb 38, Illinois State 31, Maine 26, South Dakota 20, Austin Peay 16, Tarleton 15, San Diego 14, Wofford 14, ETSU 5

