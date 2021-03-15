JSU football: Gamecocks move up to eighth in STATS poll

Jacksonville State moved up two spots to eighth in the STATS FCS Top 25 on Monday.
The Gamecocks (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) were 10th in the polls the past two weeks before beating UT Martin 38-20 on the road Sunday. The win was JSU's sixth in a row, two more than the next longest streak in FCS.
The Gamecocks lead the FCS in wins with six, two more than the next closest team. They are the highest ranked OVC team in the poll, with Murray State making its first appearance since 2011. The Racers are ranked 25th. Austin Peay is listed among other teams receiving votes.
James Madison held on to the top spot again, while North Dakota moved up one spot into second. Weber State fell to third, while North Dakota State and Southern Illinois round out the new top five, respectively.
STATS FCS Top 25
1. James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA), 975 points (28 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 5 Result: Postponed vs. William & Mary
2. North Dakota (4-0 Missouri Valley), 944 (10)
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 5 Result: 38-21 win at Western Illinois
3. Weber State (2-0 Big Sky), 943 (2)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 5 Result: 18-13 win over then-No. 23 UC Davis
4. North Dakota State (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 829
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 5 Result: 21-13 win over then-No. 22 Illinois State
5. Southern Illinois (4-1, 3-1 Missouri Valley), 815
Previous Ranking: T10; Week 5 Result: 17-16 win over then-No. 4 Northern Iowa
6. South Dakota State (3-1 Missouri Valley), 811
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 5 Result: 19-17 win over Youngstown State
7. Sam Houston (2-0 Southland), 743
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 5 Result: 71-17 win over then-No. 7 Nicholls
8. Jacksonville State (6-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley), 716
Previous Ranking: T10; Week 5 Result: 37-20 win at UT Martin
9. Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South), 707
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 5 Result: 24-19 win over Charleston Southern
10. Northern Iowa (2-2 Missouri Valley), 639
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 5 Result: 17-16 loss at then-No. 10 at Southern Illinois
11. Chattanooga (2-1, 2-0 Southern), 483
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 5 Result: No game
12. Delaware (2-0 CAA), 464
Previous Ranking: 19; Week 5 Result: 31-3 win over Stony Brook
13. Furman (3-1 Southern), 443
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 5 Result: 17-13 win at ETSU
14. Villanova (1-1 CAA), 438
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 5 Result: 40-37 OT loss to Rhode Island
15. Eastern Washington (2-1 Big Sky), 425
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 5 Result: 46-42 win at Idaho State
16. Southeastern Louisiana (2-1 Southland), 394
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 5 Result: 27-24 win over Northwestern State
17. Nicholls (3-1, 2-1 Southland), 357
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 5 Result: 71-17 loss at then-No. 12 Sam Houston
18. Albany (1-1 CAA), 255
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 5 Result: 38-34 loss at Maine
19. VMI (3-0 Southern), 253
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 41-14 win over Mercer
20. New Hampshire (0-1 CAA), 228
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 5 Result: No game
21. UC Davis (1-1 Big Sky), 182
Previous Ranking: 23; Week 5 Result: 18-13 loss at then-No. 2 Weber State
22. UIW (2-0 Southland), 179
Previous Ranking: 25; West 5 Result: No game
23. Richmond (2-0 CAA), 150
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 38-14 win at Elon
24. Jackson State (3-0, 2-0 SWAC), 141
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 43-7 win over Mississippi Valley State
25. Murray State (3-0 Ohio Valley), 90
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 5 Result: 36-31 win at Tennessee Tech
Dropped Out: Wofford (20), South Dakota (21), Illinois State (22), Monmouth (24)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Monmouth 71, Idaho 60, Rhode Island 58, Gardner-Webb 38, Illinois State 31, Maine 26, South Dakota 20, Austin Peay 16, Tarleton 15, San Diego 14, Wofford 14, ETSU 5