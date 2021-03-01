JSU football: Gamecocks move up six spots to No. 10 in STATS FCS poll

JACKSONVILLE -- After Sunday's 27-10 win over Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State has moved to 10th in the STATS FCS Top 25.
The Gamecocks (4-1, 1-0 OVC) were 16th last week. Tennessee Tech (1-1, 1-1) was 23rd but has fallen out of the poll.
JSU's four wins are the most by any team playing a spring season in the FCS. The Gamecocks have three FCS wins and one over FBS opponent Florida International in the fall. The lone loss came to Florida State of the FBS Atlantic Coast Conference.
At the top of the poll, James Madison moved to No. 1. North Dakota State was No. 1 for 32 straight weeks but lost to Southern Illinois 38-13 this weekend. The Bison's star quarterback, Trey Lance, has opted out of the spring.
Also in the OVC, Southeast Missouri is NO. 16. Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech are among those receiving votes.
JSU will play at Tennessee State on Sunday at 2 p.m. ESPN+ will have the broadcast.
STATS FCS Top 25
1. James Madison (2-0, 0-0 CAA), 992 points (34 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 2; Week 3 Result: 36-16 win over Robert Morris
2. Weber State (1-0 Big Sky), 945 (4)
Previous Ranking: 4; Week 3 Result: 49-21 win at Idaho State
3. Northern Iowa (1-1 Missouri Valley), 855
Previous Ranking: 5; Week 3 Result: 21-0 win at Youngstown State
4. North Dakota (2-0 Missouri Valley), 846 (2)
Previous Ranking: 14; Week 3 Result: 28-17 win over then-No. 3 South Dakota State
5. Villanova (0-0 CAA), 788
Previous Ranking: 6; Week 3 Result: No game
6. North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 784
Previous Ranking: 1; Week 3 Result: 38-14 loss at Southern Illinois
7. Nicholls (2-0, 1-0 Southland), 756
Previous Ranking: 9; Week 3 Result: 55-0 win over Lamar
8. South Dakota State (1-1 Missouri Valley), 736
Previous Ranking: 3; Week 3 Result: 28-17 loss at then-No. 14 North Dakota
9. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South), 714
Previous Ranking: 8; Week 3 Result: 35-3 win over Shorter
10. Jacksonville State (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley), 597
Previous Ranking: 16; Week 3 Result: 27-10 win over then-No. 23 Tennessee Tech
11. Southern Illinois (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 594
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 38-14 win over then-No. 1 North Dakota State
12. Sam Houston (1-0 Southland), 552
Previous Ranking: 17; Week 3 Result: 43-38 win over then-No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana
13. Albany (0-0 CAA), 456
Previous Ranking: 13; Week 3 Result: No game
14. New Hampshire (0-0 CAA), 382
Previous Ranking: 15; Week 3 Result: No game
15. Illinois State (0-1 Missouri Valley), 374
Previous Ranking: 7; Week 3 Result: 27-20 loss to South Dakota
16. Southeast Missouri (1-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley), 329
Previous Ranking: 21; Week 3 Result: 47-7 win at Eastern Illinois
17. Furman (1-1 Southern), 277
Previous Ranking: 10; Week 3 Result: 14-13 loss at VMI
18. Chattanooga (1-1, 1-0 Southern), 268
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 24-13 win over then-No. 11 Wofford
19. Idaho (1-0 Big Sky), 267
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 28-21 win over then-No. 12 Eastern Washington
T20. South Dakota (1-0 Missouri Valley), 229
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 27-20 win over then-No. 7 South Dakota
T20. Wofford (1-1 Southern), 229
Previous Ranking: 11; Week 3 Result: 24-13 loss at Chattanooga
22. Eastern Washington (0-1 Big Sky), 228
Previous Ranking: 12; Week 3 Result: 28-21 loss at Idaho
T23. Monmouth (0-0 Big South), 165
Previous Ranking: 20; Week 3 Result: No game
T23. Southeastern Louisiana (0-1 Southland), 165
Previous Ranking: 18; Week 3 Result: 43-38 loss at then-No. 17 Sam Houston
25. Delaware (0-0 CAA), 101
Previous Ranking: 25; Week 3 Result: No game
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 75, UIW 58, McNeese 39, VMI 32, Jackson State 22, Richmond 17, Gardner-Webb 16, San Diego 16, Dixie State 14, ETSU 14, Tennessee Tech 13, Tarleton 11, South Carolina State 10, Southern 8, UC Davis 7.