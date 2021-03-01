You are the owner of this article.
JSU football: Gamecocks move up six spots to No. 10 in STATS FCS poll

JSU TT Football

Jacksonville State's Uriah West dives for a TD as Tennessee Tech's Jamaal Thompson closes in during the JSU vs Tennessee Tech OVC football game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE -- After Sunday's 27-10 win over Tennessee Tech, Jacksonville State has moved to 10th in the STATS FCS Top 25.

The Gamecocks (4-1, 1-0 OVC) were 16th last week. Tennessee Tech (1-1, 1-1) was 23rd but has fallen out of the poll.

JSU's four wins are the most by any team playing a spring season in the FCS. The Gamecocks have three FCS wins and one over FBS opponent Florida International in the fall. The lone loss came to Florida State of the FBS Atlantic Coast Conference.

At the top of the poll, James Madison moved to No. 1. North Dakota State was No. 1 for 32 straight weeks but lost to Southern Illinois 38-13 this weekend. The Bison's star quarterback, Trey Lance, has opted out of the spring.

Also in the OVC, Southeast Missouri is NO. 16. Austin Peay and Tennessee Tech are among those receiving votes.

JSU will play at Tennessee State on Sunday at 2 p.m. ESPN+ will have the broadcast.

STATS FCS Top 25

1. James Madison (2-0, 0-0 CAA), 992 points (34 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 2; Week 3 Result: 36-16 win over Robert Morris

2. Weber State (1-0 Big Sky), 945 (4)

Previous Ranking: 4; Week 3 Result: 49-21 win at Idaho State

3. Northern Iowa (1-1 Missouri Valley), 855

Previous Ranking: 5; Week 3 Result: 21-0 win at Youngstown State

4. North Dakota (2-0 Missouri Valley), 846 (2)

Previous Ranking: 14; Week 3 Result: 28-17 win over then-No. 3 South Dakota State

5. Villanova (0-0 CAA), 788

Previous Ranking: 6; Week 3 Result: No game

6. North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 784

Previous Ranking: 1; Week 3 Result: 38-14 loss at Southern Illinois

7. Nicholls (2-0, 1-0 Southland), 756

Previous Ranking: 9; Week 3 Result: 55-0 win over Lamar

8. South Dakota State (1-1 Missouri Valley), 736

Previous Ranking: 3; Week 3 Result: 28-17 loss at then-No. 14 North Dakota

9. Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 Big South), 714

Previous Ranking: 8; Week 3 Result: 35-3 win over Shorter

10. Jacksonville State (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley), 597

Previous Ranking: 16; Week 3 Result: 27-10 win over then-No. 23 Tennessee Tech

11. Southern Illinois (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley), 594

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 38-14 win over then-No. 1 North Dakota State

12. Sam Houston (1-0 Southland), 552

Previous Ranking: 17; Week 3 Result: 43-38 win over then-No. 18 Southeastern Louisiana

13. Albany (0-0 CAA), 456

Previous Ranking: 13; Week 3 Result: No game

14. New Hampshire (0-0 CAA), 382

Previous Ranking: 15; Week 3 Result: No game

15. Illinois State (0-1 Missouri Valley), 374

Previous Ranking: 7; Week 3 Result: 27-20 loss to South Dakota

16. Southeast Missouri (1-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley), 329

Previous Ranking: 21; Week 3 Result: 47-7 win at Eastern Illinois

17. Furman (1-1 Southern), 277

Previous Ranking: 10; Week 3 Result: 14-13 loss at VMI

18. Chattanooga (1-1, 1-0 Southern), 268

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 24-13 win over then-No. 11 Wofford

19. Idaho (1-0 Big Sky), 267

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 28-21 win over then-No. 12 Eastern Washington

T20. South Dakota (1-0 Missouri Valley), 229

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Last Week's Result: 27-20 win over then-No. 7 South Dakota

T20. Wofford (1-1 Southern), 229

Previous Ranking: 11; Week 3 Result: 24-13 loss at Chattanooga

22. Eastern Washington (0-1 Big Sky), 228

Previous Ranking: 12; Week 3 Result: 28-21 loss at Idaho

T23. Monmouth (0-0 Big South), 165

Previous Ranking: 20; Week 3 Result: No game

T23. Southeastern Louisiana (0-1 Southland), 165

Previous Ranking: 18; Week 3 Result: 43-38 loss at then-No. 17 Sam Houston

25. Delaware (0-0 CAA), 101

Previous Ranking: 25; Week 3 Result: No game

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Austin Peay 75, UIW 58, McNeese 39, VMI 32, Jackson State 22, Richmond 17, Gardner-Webb 16, San Diego 16, Dixie State 14, ETSU 14, Tennessee Tech 13, Tarleton 11, South Carolina State 10, Southern 8, UC Davis 7.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

