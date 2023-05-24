JSU football: Gamecocks land top Division-II receiver in transfer portal

JACKSONVILLE — Rich Rodriguez continues to add to his receiving corps.
Former Concord wide receiver Jarod Bowie announced his commitment to Jacksonville State on Tuesday on his social media.
Bowie was the top receiver at the Division-II level last season, leading all of Division-II in receptions (102), receiving yards (1773), receptions per game (9.3) and receiving yards per game (161.2).
His 18 receiving touchdowns finished second in Division-II last season.
After his strong season, Bowie was named a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the top player at the Division-II level. He was also named an AP first team All-American and won the Mountain East Conference offensive player of the year award.
The 5-foot-9, 160-pound receiver is a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia, where he played at Martinburg High School.
Bowie is JSU's third transfer receiver in the month of May, with former Virginia Tech receiver Dallan Wright and former Stetson receiver Quinton Lane also transferring in.
