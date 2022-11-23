 Skip to main content
JSU football: Gamecocks land four on All-ASUN squad

Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown made All-ASUN for the second straight season.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

After finishing first in the ASUN Conference football standings and winning its league games by an average of 19 points, Jacksonville State landed four players on the 31-member all-league team.

North Alabama, which finished last in the standings with an 0-5 record, also placed four players on the squad. Only Kennesaw State has fewer players represented with two.

