JSU football: Gamecocks land four on All-ASUN squad

After finishing first in the ASUN Conference football standings and winning its league games by an average of 19 points, Jacksonville State landed four players on the 31-member all-league team.
North Alabama, which finished last in the standings with an 0-5 record, also placed four players on the squad. Only Kennesaw State has fewer players represented with two.
The Gamecocks who made the All-ASUN squad included sophomore tight end Sean Brown, sophomore center Treylen Brown, sophomore defensive lineman J-Rock Swain and senior linebacker Stevonte Tullis. Swain and Sean Brown also made the all-conference squad last season.
The league's coaches voted on the squad. Ties in voting resulted in a 14-member offensive team, 12-player defensive team and four-player specialist team.
JSU's Rich Rodriguez was not named coach of the year, even though the Gamecocks finished first after being picked fourth in the ASUN coaches preseason poll. That honor went to Eastern Kentucky's Walt Wells, after the Colonels went 7-4 and got a bid to the FCS playoffs. Wells suffered a heart attack in late August but returned to the sideline after missing only two games.
Rodriguez was included on the list of 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision. The finalists were announced Monday. No other ASUN coach made that list.
ASUN all-conference offense
QB: Parker McKinney#, Eastern Kentucky, Jr., Coalfield, Tenn.
RB: *ShunDerrick Powell, North Alabama, So., Hoxie, Ark.
RB: *Darius Hale#, Central Arkansas, So., Pearland, Texas
WR: Drae McCray, Austin Peay, So., Tallahassee, Fla.
WR: Jarrod Barnes, Central Arkansas, Jr., Cabot, Ark.
TE: Dakota Allen, Eastern Kentucky, Sr., Lebanon, Ohio
TE: Sean Brown#, Jacksonville State, So., Rome, Ga.
TE: Corson Swan, North Alabama, Sr., Spanish Fort, Ala.
OL: Chandler Kirton, Austin Peay, Fr., Atlantic Beach, Fla.
OL: Jaylin Hendrix#, Central Arkansas, Sr., Everman, Texas
OL: Payton Collins#, Eastern Kentucky, So., Columbus, Ohio
OL: Fau Tai'Vai, North Alabama, So., Melbourne, Australia
C: Treylen Brown, Jacksonville State, So., Spartanburg, S.C.
C: Cameron Watson, North Alabama, Sr., Madison, Miss.
ASUN all-conference defense
DL: David Walker, Central Arkansas, So., Stuttgart, Ark.
DL: Logan Jessup#, Central Arkansas, Jr., Wynne, Ark.
DL: TK McLendon, Eastern Kentucky, Sr., Soperton, Ga.
DL: Jaylen "J-Rock" Swain#, Jacksonville State, So., Oxford, Ala.
LB: *Matthew Jackson#, Eastern Kentucky, Sr., Nashville, Tenn.
LB: Antoine Williams, Austin Peay, So., Birmingham, Ala.
LB: Stevonte Tullis#, Jacksonville State, Sr., Dothan, Ala.
DB: Demetries Ford, Austin Peay, So., South Miami, Fla.
DB: Shamari Simmons, Austin Peay, Jr., Ashland, Ala.
DB: Cameron Godfrey#, Central Arkansas, So., Spring, Texas
DB: Tamuarion Wilson, Central Arkansas, So., Bryant, Ark.
DB: Deontre Morris, Kennesaw State, So., Atlanta, Ga.
ASUN all-conference specialists
K: Maddux Trujillo, Austin Peay, So., Flowery Branch, Ga.
P: Matthew Rigney, Austin Peay, Jr., Newcastle, Australia
P: Chandler Caughron#, Central Arkansas, So., Memphis, Tenn.
RS: Gabriel Benyard, Kennesaw State, So., Ocilla, Ga.
*: Denotes unanimous selection
#: Denotes a two-time selection to the all-ASUN team