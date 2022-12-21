JSU football: Gamecocks ink 14 to open early signing period

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hasn’t been shy about the Gamecocks’ biggest area of need if the program is going to succeed at the FBS level.
“I didn't think and don't think we're big enough yet size wise and on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Rodriguez said on Wednesday.
However, the Gamecocks did get some help in that regard. Rodriguez added 14 players on Wednesday, including 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive lineman Quinzavious Warren.
According to Jacksonville State’s online roster, Warren is now the heaviest player on the team and one of two defenders weighing at least 300 pounds.
“You can't have enough D-linemen in my opinion,” Rodriguez said. “We get those guys you rotate in and out a lot,” Rodriguez said. “It's still a big need for us. We got some talented guys coming back. You know Quin's a big guy, a big nose guard that is very active and athletic. But that's still a position of need.”
When asked what other positions he feels the Gamecocks need to address in recruiting, Rodriguez mentioned offensive line, wide receiver and defensive back. The Gamecocks added two of each on Wednesday except at wide receiver where the team only added KD Shepherd, a three-star prospect according to Rivals.
Rodriguez said the coaches didn’t have a goal in mind when it came to the number of players signed on Wednesday. Still, the Gamecocks’ coach had to feel good about the size of the class considering he only signed three at this point last year, largely because he only had 15 days to recruit once he accepted the job.
Six of those players will enroll early so they can join the Gamecocks in spring practice, including three-star quarterback Earl Woods III, who will compete to replace 2022 starter Zion Webb.
Woods completed 119 of 212 passing attempts to finish with 1,825 passing yards and 24 touchdowns for Hueytown this season. He also carried the ball 175 times for 1,527 yards and 22 additional scores.
“He's not the biggest guy, you know, maybe (that) scared some people off or what have you, but he's athletic,” Rodriguez said. “He plays big and he's really competitive. And he's got a skill set that kind of fits a lot of what we want to do. Same thing with Caden Creel.”
Creel, the Gamecocks’ other quarterback signee, threw for 1,822 yards while running for an additional 1,186 yards and scoring 23 total touchdowns for Fairhope. He measures in at 6-foot and 200 pounds which gives him a slight size advantage on Woods, who measures in at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.
Rodriguez said he doesn’t have any concerns over either guy needing to add weight to survive running the football in Jacksonville State’s offense.
“Some people say well if your quarterback is not 215, 220 pounds, you don't want to run them,” Rodriguez said. “Well, I'd rather have the ones that run by somebody than try to run over somebody. I don't want quarterbacks to try and run over anybody.”
Speaking of running over defenders, the Gamecocks only signed one running back on Wednesday, but it was a familiar name to Rodriguez.
Running back Malik Jackson spent five seasons at Louisiana Monroe, including the 2021 season where he played for Rodriguez during his time as the Warhawks offensive coordinator.
“He played mostly slot receiver for us until the end of the year when we were banged up at running back and put him at running back,” Rodriguez said. “And he had two really good games against LSU and (Louisiana) Lafayette, two solid teams.”
Against those two teams and Arkansas State, Jackson carried the ball 66 times for 356 yards and three scores. In 2022, he carried the ball 141 times for 507 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 16 passes for 63 yards.
“Malik, he's gonna have an easier transition than the rest of the guys because he knows the offense,” Rodriguez said. “He's a talented guy, can run and (I’m) really excited. I think he's a guy that we immediately thought, ‘Hey, you can come in and play both positions.’ He'll play running back for us and he'll play slot receiver as well.”
Jackson was the only portal addition on Wednesday. The Gamecocks signed four junior college transfers, including Warren, and the rest were high school prospects. Rodriguez said he expects the Gamecocks to add eight or 10 signees in February, but did mention that the program will likely hold a few spots for players that might enter the portal later in the spring.
“Roster management is not a two time of year deal,” Rodriguez said. “It's a daily deal now in college football. The goalposts move, we gotta move with it.”