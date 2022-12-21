 Skip to main content
JSU football: Gamecocks ink 14 to open early signing period

JSU-UNA action-bcBC__9087.jpg

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez heads off the field after defeating UNA Saturday at Toyota Field in Madison.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hasn’t been shy about the Gamecocks’ biggest area of need if the program is going to succeed at the FBS level.

“I didn't think and don't think we're big enough yet size wise and on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Rodriguez said on Wednesday.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep