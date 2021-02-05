JSU football: Gamecocks hoping trio of transfers can make an impact quickly

Jacksonville State signed seven football prospects this week, but the program added three transfers who could have a more immediate impact.
The three transfers are with the team now: junior defensive back Drew Tejchman (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) of Nevada-Las Vegas, freshman wide receiver Mike Pettway (5-10, 170) of Washington State, and sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Montgomery (6-0, 207) of Tennessee.
None played in the fall, and all three are eligible to compete in the Gamecocks' seven-game spring season, which begins Feb. 21 at Tennessee State.
"They have a chance to make an impact right away," JSU coach John Grass said.
The most experienced transfer is Tejchman, who played for UNLV in 2017-19. He graduated from North Cobb High School in Acworth, Ga.
He started his college career at wide receiver, making seven catches for 138 yards as a freshman in 2017 and rushing five times for 38 yards. In 2018, he played in all 12 games and started three. He caught 11 passes for 102 yards. He got a taste of defense late in the year at safety and compiled four tackles and an interception.
In 2019, he was set to play safety and started the first three games. He suffered a knee injury and missed the rest of the year. He applied for a medical redshirt, and it was granted.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining at JSU.
Pettway is a 2020 graduate of Thompson High and spent one season at Washington State, where he didn't play. He entered the transfer portal in September.
Grass said he'll have all four years of eligibility at Jacksonville State.
Montgomery walked on at Tennessee in 2019, but according to UT media relations, he earned a scholarship at the end of the season. He's out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta.
He appeared in two games against Georgia and UAB but didn't record any statistics. Grass said he'll have three years of eligibility at JSU.
Tejchman will play defense at JSU, but Pettway and Montgomery are part of the receiving corps.
"They've done a good job since they've been here, and we're excited to have them on our team," Grass said. "It's going to give us a little depth at receiver that we needed. We were really young in the fall there. It'll give us some depth at safety."
Late addition
JSU also added one more signee Friday when Cherokee County linebacker Slade Alexander completed his paperwork to join the Gamecocks.
He's 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He was an all-state player as a junior but appeared in only five games as a senior because of an injury.
The rest of this week's signing class included linebacker Zamon Ross (6-1, 200) of Schley County High School in Ellaville, Ga.; tight end Cole Fuller (6-3, 240) of Gardendale High School; offensive lineman Ashton Grable (6-4, 304) of Wilkinson County (Ga.) High School; Wellborn safety Jett Smith (5-11, 180); safety Amon Scarbrough (6-0, 183) of Pinson Valley; and linebacker Osiris Smith (6-2, 215) of Pleasant Grove.
In December during the early signing period, Jacksonville State signed seven players: a quarterback in Auburn High's Matthew Caldwell (6-foot-4, 195 pounds), a running back in Clarke County's Markel Cheeseboro (6-1, 188), a wide receiver in Coosa Christian's Evan Delp (6-3, 183), a defensive lineman in Shades Valley's Mitchell Etheridge (6-2, 260), a cornerback in Gardendale's Derek Carter (5-9, 160) and two offensive linemen: J.T. Pennington (6-4, 295) of Shelby County High and Jahmal Pegues (6-4, 295) of Oxford (Miss.) High.