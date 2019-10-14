Revenge? Is that what will motivate Jacksonville State on Saturday when the Gamecocks host Southeast Missouri?
This is the team that broke JSU's record OVC win streak, after all. The Gamecocks won 36 straight league games in 2013-18, but SEMO blew it up in a big way with a 37-14 home win over JSU last season.
Now, the Gamecocks get a chance for payback, and as an added bonus, this year's matchup is in front of the home fans at JSU Stadium.
Even so, if you bring up thoughts of revenge, and JSU head coach John Grass slams on the brakes and threatens to turn the car around and go right back home, mister.
"Everybody will talk about revenge, how they broke the 36-game win streak in OVC for us," Grass said Monday at JSU's weekly football news conference. "All that stuff goes out the window. Both teams are going to be ready to play. Our team will be ready to play. Their team will be ready to play.
"After the first two drives, it'll settle into football, and it'll go back to blocking and tackling and who does a better job of that."
JSU senior guard Darius Anderson played the part of the good soldier Monday. Sitting to Grass' left at the news conference, he said, "We're approaching this game like any other week, with the same preparation throughout the week."
Safety Traco Williams, sitting to Grass' right, borrowed the term the JSU coaches use every week to describe how preparation is important no matter the foe: "It's a faceless opponent."
It's hard to knock Grass, Anderson and Williams for their approach, because plenty has happened since that loss last season at SEMO.
JSU won the remainder of its conference games last season and finished as outright OVC champions for the fifth straight year.
Since then, a new season has started, and both JSU and SEMO have played themselves into positions where they badly need to keep winning. Both need league wins to keep championship and playoff hopes burning, no matter who they come against.
Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-1 OVC) and Southeast Missouri (3-3, 1-1) each has lost to Austin Peay (4-2, 2-0), which is one of two teams unbeaten in the league standings. UT Martin (4-2, 3-0) has scored wins over Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State to remain undefeated in the OVC.
JSU needs help from somebody else to bring Austin Peay back to the pack. In addition, if the Gamecocks don't finish first and grab the league's automatic bid to the playoffs, they still have a shot at an at-large bid.
All that requires winning — and if JSU keeps winning, the games will continue getting bigger.
SEMO is in the same position at every step, which makes the stakes for Saturday even bigger. And it has nothing to do with revenge. Or, that it's JSU's homecoming.
"This time of year, they've all got playoff implications," Grass said. "This one is big, and guess what, next week will be bigger."