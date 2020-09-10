JSU football: Gamecocks 'got after it' as scrimmage set for Saturday

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State went through its third straight two-hour practice Thursday in preparation of Saturday's scrimmage.
"We got after it and we needed to, for sure," JSU coach John Grass said. "We need to get into game shape. We tried to create every situation we could that was game-like, and we're trying to get better at blocking and tackling. We're coming along there, and I think today was the best day we've had and we were physical.
"It really sounded like football out here, so that's what we want. Tomorrow is a recovery day so that we can have a great scrimmage on Saturday. We're going to be ready for a lot of plays on Saturday."
Grass said he thought his team handled the tough workout well.
"They're continuing to build a tolerance to these long days," Grass said. "That's what you want to see. Without a true fall camp, it's kind of hard to see that. We've had so many pauses and things like that, but we're getting into a rhythm with it. I see a lot of growth day-to-day and that's what we're looking for."
Saturday's scrimmage will be the third of preseason for JSU, which opens its season Oct. 3 at Florida State. It will be the Seminoles' third game of the season.
Grass said the team is expected to run between 120 and 130 plays.
"We have to make up for not playing games," Grass said. "When the first opponent you play is going to have two games under their belt, you have to play some snaps. We're trying to gauge that in the right way, and we still have some guys learning spots. Saturday will help decide who is going to make the dress list and who we trust to play."