JACKSONVILLE — Before beginning his National Signing Day news conference, Jacksonville State's John Grass joked that we never hear a football coach say his staff signed a class that isn't very good.
Coaches always talk about how great the class is and how excited everyone is, even though it's too early to say.
"The tell-tale sign is two or three years from now," Grass said. "That's when we can tell you how good a signing class is."
Still … Grass couldn't resist talking about his 2019 signing class in glowing terms. JSU has brought in 22 players, including 10 from Alabama high schools.
Grass and his staff worked to beef up the line of scrimmage. Six signees are listed as offensive line, while six more are defensive ends. Three are listed as defensive linemen.
"It's a top-notch class as far as character and athleticism," Grass said.
The class is rated 152nd nationally among all Division I schools, including the FBS programs, according to 247sports.com's rankings. Wide receiver Edward Gipson (Pelham) and linebacker Brandon Hudgins (Eufaula) are rated as three-star prospects, while linebacker Laletia Hale (Carver-Montgomery), linebacker Ryan Jewell (Pelham) and defensive end Phillip Hopkins (Lee-Montgomery) are two-star prospects.
Nine of the signees came in the early signing period in December, and one is a transfer from a four-year school — offensive lineman Tyler Pritchett, a former Auburn High standout by way of the University of North Carolina.
Grass didn't sign anybody during the early signing period last year.
"The plan was, 'Hey, we're going to see how this thing goes,' and it really paid off for us," he said. "We got an outstanding class last year. As we learn more about the early signing period, we figured we need to sign about half our class early. That's kind of what we did. That helped us. It allowed us some leeway to sign some guys late."
Grass said he doesn't figure to sign more than that early, especially as quality players sometimes drop into JSU's orbit when a top recruit might find that the scholarship offer he was expecting from another school isn't there any longer.
"I don't think we'll ever be at a point where we'll sign 85 to 90 percent early like the Power Fives do," Grass said.
Grass added that JSU intended to sign as many offensive and defensive linemen as it did. The Gamecocks lost six defensive linemen who played regularly and two starters off the offensive line.
While the newcomers won't be expected to play immediately, Grass wanted them for depth.
"I feel good about our front-line starters for next year, but depth is a key issue. ... Even though you've got guys coming back in those areas, you need some depth," he said.
Grass signed a quarterback in Aaron "A.C." Graham from Sandy Springs, Ga. With quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper and Zion Webb returning, Graham won't be needed immediately.
"We feel real good about A.C.," Grass said. "He's an athletic guy, a developmental guy — not a guy we're going to ask to come in and play immediately. Great choice for him, and a great pickup for us, because he's probably as athletic as anyone we've signed before."
JSU also managed to sign safety Hudson Petty of Whitwell, Tenn., who had significant offers from most of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Gamecocks had an ace in the hole, however — lead recruiter Owen Kilgore, a JSU assistant coach, is a Whitwell High graduate.
"He did a really good job," Grass said. "Hometown kid for him. The kid fell in love with Coach Kilgore and the Gamecocks. The team has come to team camp for two years. He knows what we're all about."
Grass jokingly added, "Coach Kilgore, I told him if you can't go up there and bring this kid out of your hometown, don't come back. A little pressure on him."