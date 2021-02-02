JSU football: Gamecocks formally announce that Stewart has joined coaching staff

Jacksonville State announced Tuesday that Greg Stewart has rejoined the Gamecocks' football coaching staff.
Stewart, 55, will coach the defensive line for head coach John Grass. Stewart was an assistant coach at JSU during 1989-97 and 2000-10. He was defensive coordinator during his second term under then-head coach Jack Crowe.
Stewart joined the team in time to coach the spring 2021 season.
Stewart is replacing defensive line coach William Green, who joined the JSU staff in 2017. Green is headed to Louisiana-Monroe to coach defensive tackles. Green already has updated his Twitter account to reflect the change, and his bio has been removed from the JSU athletics website.
Stewart was defensive coordinator at South Alabama from 2018-2020. When head coach Steve Campbell was fired at the end of the season, his staff was not retained.
When Stewart was at JSU, the Gamecocks led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense in 2007, '08 and '09. In 2009, they led the OVC in total defense, pass defense and pass efficiency defense.
Stewart also was defensive coordinator at Delta State in 1998-99, Louisiana-Lafayette in 2011-12 and Central Arkansas in 2014-17. He played nose guard at Troy, where he helped win NCAA Division II national championships in 1984 and '87.