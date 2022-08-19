JSU football: Gamecocks' defense has shined, but Rich Rod concerned about depth

JACKSONVILLE — While the Jacksonville State offense has been a work in progress since Rich Rodriguez became the Gamecocks’ head coach, the defense has worked almost like clock-work.
The defense ruled JSU's spring drills, while the offense tried to find its footing.
But, as the Gamecocks prepare for their season opener against No. 10 Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 27, Rodriguez said it's easy to forget that the defense is learning a new system, too. Just as with the offense, the JSU defense has a new coordinator, and only one assistant coach is back from a year ago — much-liked safeties coach Kelvin Sigler.
"They've really handled a lot of stuff," Rodriguez said. "Everything is new for all three phases, because of a new staff, of course, but our defensive coaches have done a good job of putting their base in and a few adjustments."
The defensive coordinator is Zac Alley, who's considered a rising star in coaching. He spent last year at Louisiana Monroe, working alongside Rodriguez. Alley was the nation's youngest defensive coordinator in the FBS. Before that, he worked under Bryan Harsin at Boise State and Dabo Swinney at Clemson.
"Since the coaches got here in the spring, we've been rolling," linebacker Markail Benton said. "For the defense, it's just remembering from the spring and getting back on the same page."
Benton is a sixth-year senior taking advantage of his bonus year through the NCAA's blanket waiver for anyone who had a college season disrupted by COVID-19. He's one of the entrenched veterans on the defense, which returns eight guys who started last season's final game.
"Defensive-wise, we've been pretty good," he said. "Lot of stuff to pick up, but coming in, this first game, we'll be pretty good. Lot of young guys up front. A lot of stuff to get them right, lot of stuff to clean up, but besides that, I think we'll be pretty good."
Rodriguez said he's concerned about how many young players will be included in the depth chart.
"I'm not sure we're as deep as we need to be," Rodriguez said. "There's going to be a lot of freshmen and newcomers in the two-deep, but that's OK. We've just got to coach them up as well."
Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.