JSU football: Gamecocks complete 2024 non-conference schedule with trip out west

JSU head coach Rich Rodriguez and the team during the Jacksonvillle State vs Stephen F. Austin game in Montgomery. 

 Photo by Bill Wilson

On Thursday, Jacksonville State announced it would travel to California for the second time in the program’s history when the Gamecocks face San Jose State on Sept. 7, 2024.

"We are excited to be able to schedule this game at San Jose State, which will be a great non-conference matchup and a good trip for our student-athletes and fans," Jax State Athletic Director Greg Seitz said. "The move to FBS and Conference USA has opened numerous avenues for us when it comes to scheduling, and we appreciate the Spartans and their administration for working with us to get this game on the schedule."

