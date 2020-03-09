JSU football: Gamecocks bring the energy to first day of spring practice

JACKSONVILLE — If nothing else, there was energy. That's what Jacksonville State football coach John Grass wanted during the first day of spring practice Monday morning, and that's what the Gamecocks gave him for the two-hour workout.
Even a simple ball-stripping drill by defensive players was a little less routine and a little more aggressive. In that drill, a player carries the ball in his right hand, while he's moving forward, two defenders rush him at the same time. One defender makes the tackle, while the other strips the ball out of the runner's arm.
Backup quarterback Zion Webb will miss most of Jacksonville State's spring football drills as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.
When the ball was loose, defensive players were diving on the ground to retrieve it, even though this was a simple drill during a simple spring practice in shorts and helmets.
"I thought the energy was really good," Grass said after practice on a cloudy, windy morning. "The effort was good, which means your energy was good. Overall, it was a clean first day of practice. I think they were ready to get out on the field and get some work done.
"The off-season has been kind of grueling to this point, which is a good thing. But they actually got to do some ball today, which is fun."
About the only hiccup came at a point late in the practice, as the players were slow to move from one drill period to another.
Grass got angry, shouting, "Listen to me!" He said it so loud that everyone went quiet. Even the music that plays over the loudspeakers was shut off. He noted the time it took everyone to go from the previous drill to the next one and told his team it was "unacceptable."
After that, the energy picked back up. Even the 11-on-11 repetitions at the end of practice were run with a little more fire than they typically are when the players are in shorts and helmets.
"The defense brought the energy; the offense, we've got to do a better job of matching the defense's enthusiasm for making plays," JSU senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper said. "But, overall, it was a great first day. You could tell the fire is lit on each side, the coaches as well."
JSU is coming off a 6-6 season in which the Gamecocks two streaks snapped — five straight Ohio Valley Conference championships and six straight NCAA FCS playoff berths.
When asked, Grass discounted that as a factor for the renewed energy Monday, but Cooper added that the players certainly haven't forgotten it.
"I can speak for any team playing college football, even high school," Cooper said. "No team wants to be 6-6 with the talent we had."
JSU has 15 spring workouts scheduled, including the J-Day spring game April 16. The Gamecocks will practice again Wednesday in shorts and helmets before taking the field in full pads Friday.