JSU football: Gamecocks bring in six more recruits, trio of transfers

Jacksonville State got six prospects Wednesday in its 2021 signing class, including a four-star linebacker out of Georgia. The Gamecocks also have three transfers from FBS schools.
The six incoming freshmen join seven more who signed in December.
"I really believe we closed the door on a really good class," JSU coach John Grass said after finishing practice Wednesday afternoon. "We're excited about the guys we got. I think we signed a good group in December, and this kind of closed it out. This is a complete class, and I feel like three years in a row, we've had complete classes."
The three transfers are with the team now and will be eligible to play in the spring: junior defensive back Drew Tejchman of Nevada-Las Vegas, freshman wide receiver Mike Pettway of Washington State, and sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Montgomery of Tennessee. All three are eligible to compete in the seven-game spring season, which begins Feb. 21 at Tennessee State.
Tejchman was a starting safety before getting hurt three games into the 2019 season. Pettway is a 2020 graduate of Thompson High, and Montgomery was a walk-on at Tennessee who played in two games in 2019. None played this past fall at their respective schools.
"They've done a good job since they've been here, and we're excited to have them on our team," Grass said. "It's going to give us a little depth at receiver that we needed. We were really young in the fall there. It'll give us some depth at safety."
Linebacker Zamon Ross of Schley County High School in Ellasville, Ga., was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN.com and given three stars by Rivals and 247Sports. He stands 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.
He received interest from a long list of FBS schools, although he told the Americus (Ga.) Times-Recorder that he had scholarship offers from JSU, Liberty, Kennesaw State and East Carolina. JSU was his choice.
"It felt like home. It felt like I belonged there,” Ross told the Times-Recorder.
Grass called Ross a "dynamic player."
"We feel like we're getting a steal there," Grass said. "He had a lot offers from a lot of different places, but we were able to kind of persuade him to come here, and we're excited about that."
JSU also pulled in three signees with family ties to JSU football. Tight end Cole Fuller (6-3, 240) of Gardendale High School is the grandson of Rusty Fuller, who played tight end for the Gamecocks in 1979-82.
Offensive lineman Ashton Grable (6-4, 304) of Wilkinson County (Ga.) High School is the younger brother of JSU offensive lineman Tylan Grable.
And, Wellborn's Jett Smith (5-11, 180), listed as a safety on the list of signees provided by JSU, is the son of Wellborn coach Jeff Smith, a JSU player during 1987-91.
"We love to recruit the alumni's families, and that worked out," Grass said. "That's not the only reason we recruited them — they're really good players. It always helps you to hang onto kids like that when they've got JSU roots."
The Gamecocks also pulled two prospects out of the Birmingham area, including safety Amon Scarbrough (6-0, 183) of Pinson Valley and linebacker Osiris Smith (6-2, 215) of Pleasant Grove.
In December during the early signing period, Jacksonville State signed seven players: a quarterback in Auburn High's Matthew Caldwell (6-foot-4, 195 pounds), a running back in Clarke County's Markel Cheeseboro (6-1, 188), a wide receiver in Coosa Christian's Evan Delp (6-3, 183), a defensive lineman in Shades Valley's Mitchell Etheridge (6-2, 260), a cornerback in Gardendale's Derek Carter (5-9, 160) and two offensive linemen: J.T. Pennington (6-4, 295) of Shelby County High and Jahmal Pegues (6-4, 295) of Oxford (Miss.) High.