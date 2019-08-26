JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State football schedule includes seven home games, but the Gamecocks also face some challenges they haven't had in recent years:
—A season-opening road trip to a state that doesn't border Alabama.
—Opening the season with 11 games in 11 weeks before getting an open date.
In the previous two years, JSU played in the FCS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery, got an off-week, then played a game, and then got another off-week.
In 2016, JSU played four non-conference games, got an off-week, and then began its Ohio Valley Conference schedule. In 2015, JSU opened with five games before getting an open date, and in 2014 (John Grass' first as the team's head coach), the Gamecocks played two games, got an open date, played four more games and got a second open date.
How do you deal with a schedule that doesn't offer a break until so late in the season?
"May want to ask me that again after about Game 8," Grass said. "We don't have a break. One year, we played a game and had two off-weeks. So it's a little different."
Also, JSU will have to travel by bus to Hammond, La., for Thursday's opener against Southeastern Louisiana. The last time the Gamecocks didn't open in either Alabama or a state bordering Alabama was 2014 when they played at Michigan State.
"We're playing during the week, on the road, something I haven't done since I've been here," Grass said. "It presents from academic issues. We've got some things we've got to get worked out with classes. It's a long bus ride. We're not getting back until Friday morning."
Even so, Grass said there are benefits to the current schedule over the 2017 and '18 slates in which JSU had played only twice when it was four weeks into the season.
"This is a deal where we ought to be able to get in a groove and get to preparing and going," Grass said. "You always worry as a coach about that off-week because it's such an important deal, and having them up front has not really helped us. You don't feel like you can get going and get started."
He added, "I think we'll be able to get into a routine a lot easier."
Senior receiver Josh Pearson said he would prefer an open date in the fifth week of the season.
"You play eight in a row, nine in a row, and your body gets torn up," he said. "I feel like it's going to be good for us, it's just going to be late when we do get it."
Pearson has an idea to get another open date — play well enough to earn a bye through the first round of the FCS playoffs.
"That would give us a break," he said.