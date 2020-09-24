JSU football: Gamecocks 'as on schedule as we could get'

After nearly two months since starting preseason practice, Jacksonville State is getting closer to an actual game.
The Gamecocks are nine days away from their season opener at Florida State on Oct. 3. The Seminoles already have played a game, losing 16-13 to Georgia Tech on Sept. 12. They'll play Miami on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
JSU coach John Grass is planning to conduct a scrimmage Saturday, although this one will be run more like a dress rehearsal than the previous four.
"I think the guys are kind of ready to get in that game-week mode," Grass said after coming off the practice field Thursday evening. "We've been in more of a fall camp mode for a long time now. It's kind of fun getting into that game week."
JSU is set for a four-game fall schedule. In the spring, each Ohio Valley Conference team will play seven games against league opponents.
Of the nine schools that play football in the OVC, only three are playing a fall schedule: JSU, Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky. Austin Peay already has completed its three-game schedule, losing all three. Eastern Kentucky is 0-2 so far this fall.
Will JSU be ready to give the OVC its first fall win? Grass said his team is on schedule, although he acknowledges that nobody has been through anything like this type of football schedule before.
"I guess if you could stay on schedule for a 2020 season and a pandemic, I'd say we're as on schedule as we could get," Grass said. "It's kind of difficult, not having been through this before. I won't say it's guess work, but you've got to use good judgement, kind of what your team needs at the time.
"We've been practicing since the first of August. That's a long time to practice football without playing a game. In any sport, even no contact sports, when you practice that long without playing, it becomes monotonous and difficult to prepare."
Grass said he and his staff have tried to vary practice enough so that the work doesn't become stale and monotonous.
"We kind of broke it up enough," he said. "We haven't hit the wall. … We've continued to develop and take steps forward. We haven't taken a step back. Thats what you want — to keep progressing and getting better."
His biggest concern is making certain his players get enough contact during practice while not overdoing it. Navy played its opener against Brigham Young without having had any contact in practice and wound up losing 55-0.
"Football is a contact sport, and it's a question of how much is enough to get ready to play," he said. "Our goal is to put a team on the field that's prepared for contact and the game of football. It's been very difficult to gauge what to do, but I definitely think we've done the best we can do. I think we made some good decisions along the way. I'm pleased with where we are right now, but we'll see next week."