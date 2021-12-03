JSU football: Gamecocks add veteran line coach Rick Trickett to staff

Former Auburn assistant coach Rick Trickett has joined Rich Rodriguez's football staff at Jacksonville State, according to a source within the JSU athletics department.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not empowered to release the news publicly.
Trickett, 73, has coached college football since 1976. Among his highlights, he was part of a Southern Mississippi staff that beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa during Bear Bryant's last season in 1982. He was an Auburn offensive line coach under Terry Bowden during 1993-98.
Trickett served as current Alabama coach Nick Saban's assistant head coach and offensive line coach at LSU in 2000.
In 2007-17, he was offensive line coach at Florida State under Bobby Bowden and then Jimbo Fisher. He was part of the staff for the 2013 team that won a national championship.
For the past three seasons, he has been assistant head coach, offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Glenville State, where Rodriguez was head coach in the 1990s. Glenville State is Trickett's alma mater, and he was inducted into the school's athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
Rodriguez was introduced at JSU's new head football coach Tuesday after spending the past year as Bowden's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe.
Trickett has served as an assistant coach at West Virginia (1976-79), Southern Illinois (1980-81), Southern Mississippi (1982-84), New Mexico (1985), Memphis (1986-88), Mississippi State (1989-92), Auburn (1993-98), LSU (2000), West Virginia again (2001-07), Florida State (2007-17) and Glenville State (2019-21).
He was head coach at Glenville State in 1999.
Previously, Louisiana-Monroe graduate assistant Ryan Garrett posted on social media that he will serve as an offensive assistant for the Gamecocks. Also, Cole Dial announced that he has been hired to serve as Rodriguez's director of football operations.
Both hirings were confirmed by the source.