JSU football: Gamecocks add Troymaine Pope to coaching staff

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks are bringing a familiar face to their coaching staff.
On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that former Jacksonville State running back Troymaine Pope will join the staff as an offensive quality control coach.
