JSU football: Gamecocks add Troymaine Pope to coaching staff

Troymaine Pope

Jacksonville State running back Troymaine Pope stiff arms Chattanooga defensive back Dee Virgin in the Gamecocks' 2014 game against the Mocs.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — The Gamecocks are bringing a familiar face to their coaching staff.

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that former Jacksonville State running back Troymaine Pope will join the staff as an offensive quality control coach.

