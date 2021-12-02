JSU football: Gamecocks add second person to Rich Rodriguez's football staff

A second person has announced he is joining Rich Rodriguez's football staff at Jacksonville State.
Louisiana-Monroe graduate assistant Ryan Garrett posted on social media that he will serve as an offensive assistant for the Gamecocks.
On Wednesday, Cole Dial announced that he has been hired to serve as Rodriguez's director of football operations.
Garrett has served as a graduate assistant at Ole Miss in 2019 when Rodriguez was offensive coordinator there. He was a wide receivers coach at West Virginia State in 2020.
Dial spent the past six years at Louisiana-Monroe, including the past two as director of football operations. Before that, he was director of recruiting and player personnel at ULM for four years.
Rodriguez spent this past season as ULM's assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.