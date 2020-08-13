JSU football: Game at Florida International has been postponed

The other shoe dropped this morning.
Two days ago, Jacksonville State suspended football practice for five days because of what JSU athletics director Greg Seitz called "the uncertainty of our fall schedule."
This morning, that uncertainty became clear — the school JSU was set to face in the season opener has delayed the start of fall sports. Florida International was scheduled to host Jacksonville State on Sept. 3, which was a guarantee game set to pay JSU $300,000.
FIU president Mark B. Rosenberg released a statement this morning that the school is postponing athletics through Sept. 16.
"The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our top priority," Rosenberg said in the statement. "With this in mind, and based on input from our FIU healthcare experts, the informed science surrounding COVID-19 and the current circumstances in our South Florida community, FIU will postpone all intercollegiate competitions through September 16. We are making this decision in an abundance of caution."
So, where does this leave Jacksonville State? Reached by telephone this morning, Seitz said the two schools still are planning to play this season.
"I'm in talks to get the first appropriate date," he said.
With the FIU game postponed, JSU's opener will be Sept. 12 at North Alabama.
Because preseason practice is meticulously planned based on the date of the season opener and because the NCAA allowed certain workouts before preseason practice this year in light of the schedule upheaval caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Seitz and JSU head coach John Grass had allowed the players a break of five days.
The team will return to campus this weekend and restart practice Monday. Classes at JSU begin Tuesday.
"With a pushback of that game, being rescheduled, I do think it's not a negative for us. It's a positive," Grass said. "I do feel like everybody involved has a concern about going to one of the hottest spots in the country in Miami and playing, so it gives you time to see how that's going to react when they get students back on campus and we get students back on campus and what happens with that. College football will be more directionally set after students get back on campus across the country."
Grass said JSU's players will be tested for COVID-19 when they return to campus.
"We have had some positive tests — not a large amount — that you deal with and move forward," Grass said. "You've got to have a plan for all that.
"We've taken every precaution we can take — social distancing, screening every day, all those things. Our trainers and university have done all they can do to create as good of a bubble as we can. The problem is nobody can create a bubble like the NBA has created, where they're testing every day and they're not coming in contact with other people. It's kind of hard to do that on a college campus."