JSU football: Four local stars highlight Gamecocks' signing class

JACKSONVILLE — John Grass says the biggest part of Jacksonville State's recruiting area is about a three- to five-hour drive from campus, but this year, it seemed as if it was more or less a three- to five-minute ride.
Jacksonville State pulled in four Calhoun County products among the 14 players the Gamecocks signed Wednesday, which is the first day of the national signing period for NCAA Division I and II football. Including nine players signed in December during the NCAA's early signing period, JSU's recruiting class has 23 new Gamecocks.
"It does make the recruiting trip a whole lot easier when you've only got to go a few miles down the road," said Grass, JSU's head coach.
The Gamecocks got Jacksonville running back Ron Wiggins, Jacksonville defensive back Yessman Green, White Plains offensive lineman Will O'Steen and Oxford defensive end Jaylen Swain.
Count Wiggins as maybe the most recognizable name to local fans in the JSU class. He was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A back of the year this past season after leading Jacksonville High to the state championship game. He had 2,835 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns this season.
He had 14 scholarship offers, including FBS schools such as Arkansas State, Southern Mississippi, UAB, Troy and SMU.
As for his potential at JSU, Grass said, "He can be an All-American here."
"Very, very excited to get Ron," Grass said. "Ron did have a lot of opportunities through the year so we feel blessed to get him here at Jacksonville State. I think he's going to be a phenomenal player for us.
"Anytime you can get a guy like that to come, it helps him and us. He's a local legend at his high school. He put a team on his back and toted them to the state championship game. He was the face of that program. I think he can do the same things here."
With Wednesday and the early signing period combined, JSU got four defensive backs, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, four offensive linemen, three running backs, three wide receivers, two tight ends and a kicker.
"Overall, we filled a lot of needs," Grass said. "We took more in the early period this time than we normally do. We took O-line, D-line and filled some needs there. Four on both.
"Running backs, DBs and receivers — we needed some at every position. Overall, it's a solid class."
Grass said JSU needed that kind of balance in its class. Unlike in the FBS where schools hand out full scholarships to every signee and have 85 scholarships available, FCS rules are different. Those schools have 63 scholarships available, but they can be split.
"FCS football is almost like a math equation because you've got to keep track of how much money you're spending at each position," Grass said. "You've got 63 scholarships for 85 positions. A lot of people don't know that. A lot of calculations go in that.
"And you've got to take some of every position every year so you aren't overloaded at a position and not enough at another."
Grass said that if not for those considerations, perhaps JSU could've signed even more players from close by.
"We play good football in the area," Grass said. "We play good football in the state of Alabama, and we like to keep as many of those kids at home as we can."