Four Jacksonville State football players have received invitations to participate in the FCS Bowl on Sunday.
According to a release from JSU, long snapper Josh Brady, wide receiver Daniel Byrd, linebacker Jalen Choice and nickel back Christian Wafford will participate in the game in front of scouts from teams across the NFL and Canadian Football League.
The annual all-star game for seniors from FCS programs will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in DeLand, Fla. The game will be played at Stetson's Spec Martin Stadium. It will be streamed online on FloFootball.com.