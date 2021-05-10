JSU football: Four Gamecocks honored as STATS FCS All-Americans

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State landed four players on the STATS FCS All-America team Monday.
Senior tight end Trae Barry and sophomore safety Nicario Harper were named to the first team, and sophomore offensive lineman Tylan Grable and junior defensive end DJ Coleman were named to the second team.
Barry was Freshman All-America in 2017 and Sophomore All-America in 2018. He caught 33 passes for 534 yards and a touchdown. Harper was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS each season, after being named the OVC's defensive player of the year.
Coleman, a third-team All-America choice by HERO Sports in 2019, had 55 tackles with 12 for a loss and a team-high nine sacks. Grable started all nine games in the spring for JSU at left tackle, less than two years after moving to the offensive line from tight end. He graded out at a team-high 88 percent and recorded 32 knockdowns on the season.