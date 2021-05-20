JSU football: Four Gamecocks earn HERO Sports All-America honors

As Trae Barry heads to Boston College, he received one more honor Thursday for his time at Jacksonville State.
HERO Sports named Barry, a tight end, and three of his teammates to its FCS All-America teams.
Barry and sophomore safety Nicario Harper were named to the All-America team, while offensive lineman Tylan Grable was named Sophomore All-American and outside linebacker Jaylen Swain was named Freshman All-American.
Barry was Freshman All-American in 2017 and Sophomore All-American in 2018. This year, he caught 33 passes for 534 yards and a touchdown. He announced this week he will spend his final year of eligibility at Boston College.
He was named first-team All-American by FCS ADA, Athlon Sports and STATS. He was a second-team pick by The Associated Press.
Harper was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS each season, after being named the OVC's defensive player of the year. He led the team with 92 tackles.
Harper is a consensus first-team All-American after earning first-team nods from STATS, Associated Press, AFCA Coaches, Athlon and FCS Athletic Directors Association.
Grable was named second-team All-America by STATS and the AFCA. He was also All-OVC first team. Grable started all nine games in the spring for JSU at left tackle, less than two years after moving to the offensive line from tight end. He graded out at a team-high 88 percent and recorded 32 knockdowns on the season.
Swain was first-team All-OVC and was named to the league's All-Newcomer squad. He was second on the Gamecocks with 11.5 tackles for a loss for a second-best 59 yards. He had three sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt.