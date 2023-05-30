 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

JSU football: Former Power Five quarterback commits to Jacksonville State

JSU football teaser
JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's staff continues to stay busy in the transfer portal.

Former Nebraska quarterback and Alabama native Logan Smothers announced his commitment to JSU on Monday morning.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.