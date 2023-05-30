JSU football: Former Power Five quarterback commits to Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's staff continues to stay busy in the transfer portal.
Former Nebraska quarterback and Alabama native Logan Smothers announced his commitment to JSU on Monday morning.
“Excited to be back HOME,” Smothers wrote in a social media post.
Smothers, a former standout athlete at Muscle Shoals High School, appeared in 11 games during his time at Nebraska, which included a start in the Huskers’ final game of the 2021 season against Iowa.
In his 11 games with the Cornhuskers, Smothers completed 33 of his 52 passing attempts, totaling 413 passing yards and throwing one interception. He also ran for 161 yards on 49 attempts and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Both of his rushing touchdowns came in his start against Iowa, in which he totaled 62 yards on 24 rushing attempts and led the team in rushing yards.
Smothers transfers to JSU after Rodriguez hinted during spring practices that a quarterback would come in from the transfer portal.
“We got a whole bunch of them rolling out of there and we got a couple more still coming in,” Rodriguez said after JSU’s spring game. “I kind of like to collect quarterbacks.”
Smothers will join the competition for the starting quarterback position, with Te’Sean Smoot and Zion Webb, who awaits decision from the NCAA on his eligibility, proving to be the frontrunners during spring.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.
