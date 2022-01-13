JSU football: Former Gamecocks star Pearson signs with B.C. Lions of Canadian Football League

Former Jacksonville State wide receiver Josh Pearson has signed with the B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League.
The Lions are based in British Columbia, Canada, and announced Pearson's signing Thursday.
Pearson played at JSU during 2017-19 before signing as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He spent the season on the practice squad, although he was activated for a Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears. He didn't catch a pass.
The Bucs won the Super Bowl, and Pearson received a Super Bowl ring, but in the spring of 2021, he was released from the team.
At JSU, he caught 67 passes for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 while making first-team All-American. He made 59 receptions for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference pick.
The Lions also signed former Alabama standout receiver ArDarius Stewart. He played at Alabama during 2014-16 and helped win one national title and three SEC crowns.
He was a third-round draft choice by the New York Jets and played 15 games with the team in 2017, catching six passes for 82 yards.
He was part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' practice squad in 2021.