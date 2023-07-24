 Skip to main content
JSU football: Former FAMU defensive lineman commits to Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE — Just two days before the Gamecocks' first fall practice, Rich Rodriguez and company continue to add to the team's roster.

Former Florida A&M defensive lineman Kamari Stephens announced his commitment to Jacksonville State on Monday after entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

