JSU football: Former FAMU defensive lineman commits to Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE — Just two days before the Gamecocks' first fall practice, Rich Rodriguez and company continue to add to the team's roster.
Former Florida A&M defensive lineman Kamari Stephens announced his commitment to Jacksonville State on Monday after entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Stephens, who spent three years with the Rattlers, was named afirst first-team all-SWAC defensive lineman after a strong 2022 campaign.
Stephens led his team in sacks (10) and forced fumbles (four) while finishing second in tackles for loss (13).
He also logged an interception, a quarterback hit and a fumble recovery along with 20 total tackles (15 solo) last season.
