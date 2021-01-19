JSU football: For better or worse, Gamecocks ready for a spring season

After what must be the longest break in a football season in school history, Jacksonville State will hit the field Saturday to begin practice for the spring portion of its year.
The Gamecocks played four games this fall, ending Oct. 23 with a win over Florida International to make them 3-1 — a break of 92 days from that game to the start of practice. They'll start their spring season Feb. 21 with a trip to Tennessee State.
JSU is one of only four of the nine football-playing OVC schools to play in the fall. Austin Peay went 0-3. Eastern Kentucky was 3-6, but the school announced this summer it won't play in the spring. Southeast Missouri played one game, losing to Southern Illinois 20-17.
Is it an advantage this spring, having already played in the fall?
"Never played in the spring, so I have no idea," Grass said with a smile during an Ohio Valley Conference call with reporters Tuesday morning. "I say this — and you've heard me say it 100 times — you can't replace game experience. Any time you get to have game experience, I think it's an advantage."
JSU will play a seven-game OVC season this spring, and Grass conceded he has "mixed emotions" about it. He figures if he listed the positives and negatives for playing, he isn't certain which list would be longer.
"I do have some concerns about it," he said. "I'm concerned about losing off-seasons. We basically lost a full off-season last year. With young guys, that's tough. Some of them are going on their second year of losing an off-season, and that's concerning from a developmental standpoint."
Still, the Gamecocks' players wanted to play. Grass said they were allowed to join the conversation about whether to play in the fall, the spring or both.
"They had to grow up and make some big-boy decisions," Grass said.
He said some wanted to play in the spring while others figured they would go along with what the team didn't — they would be fine with either choice. Grass said that ultimately, the players wanted to play.
Also, the spring season will include a 16-team FCS playoff structure. There still is the possibility of winning a championship.
"Any chance you have to play for a championship, that's a good thing," Grass said.
Grass said he's grateful to have had the fall season, because it should help going forward.
"I thought we did really well," Grass said. "I thought we were fortunate as an FCS team to get those games in. I was proud of our guys for how we handled the 2020 COVID year and be able to adjust and adapt because it changed almost hourly what we were doing as a team."
Heading into the spring season, JSU starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper is trying to return from a broken leg suffered in the last game of the fall.
"Don't know if he'll be ready in the spring or not," Grass said. "Probably going to be more fall."
Tight end Trae Barry will play this spring. He suffered a knee injury during the 2019 season and struggled this past fall at times.
"I wasn't 100 percent," he said during the OVC call. "I'm 100 percent now."