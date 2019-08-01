JACKSONVILLE — If you follow Jacksonville State football, you know plenty about Josh Pearson, the All-America wide receiver.
You know about Zerrick Cooper, the preseason All-America quarterback. And All-America safety Marlon Bridges, who sometimes seems like he's been at Jacksonville State longer than athletics director Greg Seitz.
You probably know all about Darius Anderson, the friendly but effective offensive lineman who was nicknamed "Pancake" because of his ability to flatten opposing defenders.
But, what about the rest of the roster? Who are the players who've flown mostly under the radar but have a chance to be quality, well-known players themselves?
With preseason practice starting Wednesday, let's take a look at five unsung Gamecocks who are worth watching as JSU heads toward its season opener Aug. 29 at Southeastern Louisiana:
1. Tyrese Slocum
The last time Jacksonville State didn't have the first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference center, Jack Crowe was the Gamecocks' coach.
In 2013-14, Max Holcombe earned all-league honors, followed by Casey Dunn (2015-16) and Tyler Scozzaro (2017-19).
Now, with Scozzaro having graduated, the Gamecocks are searching for the next guy in line. Asking the new starter to make first-team All-OVC is unfair, but whoever wins the job will be somebody his coaches and teammates can trust.
Sophomores DeAndre Butler and Slocum are in the running for the job, but if push came to shove and we had to pick one person now, it would be Slocum. When Scozzaro struggled with a hand injury last year, Slocum played a little more than he typically did. He did an admirable job — enough of one that he deserves a long look in the preseason.
2. Malik Feaster
Feaster managed to work his way into all 13 games last year, even though he was just a true freshman.
His playing time picked up as the year went on. He even started four games, which included three times when the Gamecocks lined up with more than the traditional four guys in the secondary.
Feaster finished with 28 tackles. He broke up nine passes, made an interception and recovered a fumble. Although all four starters are back in the secondary this year, every team needs more than four defensive backs these days. Feaster will be a valuable member of the secondary this year as a sophomore, and one of the key players in 2020 and 2021.
3. Zack Woodard
Woodard wasn't a big-time prospect coming out of Thomasville, but JSU's defensive coaches certainly must be glad he landed with the Gamecocks.
After redshirting in 2017, he played regularly as a backup to middle linebacker Quan Stoudemire, who has graduated. Woodard appeared in every game and finished eighth on the team with 30 tackles. He also was second with three interceptions.
Stoudemire was a mainstay at linebacker, but Woodard is a quality replacement. He's a good one to watch this season.
4. Anthony Nesby
With the entire first-team defensive line gone to graduation, somebody is going to need to step up. Count the 6-foot-2, 310-pound Nesby as one of the potential standouts in 2019.
He played at South Atlanta High in Atlanta, and Rivals.com rated him a two-star prospect. He appeared in three games last season, getting a taste of college football, but ultimately, JSU chose to redshirt him because the Gamecocks already were deep in experienced guys up front.
Nesby shined in the spring, and he'll get a chance to play this season.
5. Montrez Lang
Lang is a fifth-year senior, and if the season works out like JSU is hoping it will, he'll be the leader of the defensive line.
He has lots of experience. He has appeared in 36 career games and made 10 starts.
Last season, he got stuck behind Randy Robinson at nose tackle. Connor Christian occupied the other defensive tackle spot. This year, the 6-1, 290-pound Lang likely will get more than enough action on the field, especially in the early games as the other inside linemen find their feet.