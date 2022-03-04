JSU football: Five things to think about as Gamecocks begin spring practice

Now comes the biggest part of Rich Rodriguez's job at Jacksonville State.
Rodriguez was hired in late November to replace John Grass as JSU's head football coach, and for the last four months, he has spent much of his time hiring staff, recruiting and meeting with his players, fans and alumni.
On Saturday, he finally will hit the field, as the Gamecocks begin spring practice. This will be the first of 15 practices, which includes a spring game April 9 at 1 p.m.
Rodriguez has thrived so far in his new job. He has hired a staff full of experienced coaches with some youth. Also, he re-hired popular Kelvin Sigler, who was an assistant coach on Grass' JSU staff.
As for recruiting, he pulled in 20 new players from high school and at least five from the transfer portal. Six of the high school recruits were three-star prospects by the recruiting services. As for where JSU ranks nationally, that's hard to tell — 247sports has the Gamecocks' most recent signing class third in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Umm, JSU left the OVC last summer and is entering its second season in the ASUN Conference.
The Gamecocks haven't made a roster public yet, but even so, we can come up with five questions as JSU heads into spring practice:
1. Quarterback
Isn't that always the question for pretty much every team, especially ones with a new coach?
Rodriguez likely will ask a good bit from whoever replaces Zerrick Cooper, who was behind center for four years at JSU.
The favorite is Zion Webb, of course, who quarterbacked JSU to a conference championship in the spring 2021 season when Cooper was hurt.
2. New approach
Grass had a particular way he ran practice. He discouraged everyone from using too much profanity. Practices weren't easy, by any stretch, but he preferred a less traditional method of coaches and players talking to each other.
Rodriguez has a reputation as a much more traditional guy. Will that be a bit of a culture shock to players who grew used to Grass' system — not just in language but in how practice in general was conducted?
3. The roster
How much of what we see this spring will be what we see in the fall?
Rodriguez has said that signing day wouldn't end his attempts to improve the team and add to the talent base. He'll dip into the transfer portal if he can find a player who fits what he wants.
JSU is transitioning out of the Football Championship Subdivision, which limits schools to 63 scholarships, to the FBS, which allows 85. The Gamecocks will continue to compete in the ASUN this fall before moving to Conference USA in the fall of 2023.
So, Rich Rod needs to add talent in fairly quick order.
4. The offensive line
Everyone who played much last season was eligible to return, so it's going to be interesting to see how much this group has progressed.
Even so, a big part is missing as all-conference tackle Tylen Grable has transferred to play for Gus Malzahn at Central Florida.
The line struggled last season, partly because of injuries. With a healthy group, perhaps Rodriguez could have a chance to thrive in his first season at JSU. It certainly helps that he hired offensive line guru Rick Trickett to coach those guys. He was offensive line coach at Auburn and Florida State, among other places.
5. How Sigler fits in
When JSU announced Sigler was set to join Rodriguez's staff, the outpouring of congratulations for him was impressive and good to see.
He served as Grass' defensive coordinator and did well, especially during the spring 2021 season. He is now the safeties coach, and that group is getting a good one.
It was a good move for Rodriguez to hire Sigler.