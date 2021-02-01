JSU football: Five things to keep in mind as Gamecocks close in on spring schedule

Are you ready for some spring football?
Jacksonville State is, because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the FCS to postpone to a spring model this year. Having a spring season won't be permanent — FCS schools need those guaranteed-money games with FBS schools, and the FBS is set with a fall schedule. This is supposed to be a one-time deal.
Practice began Jan. 23, and the seven-game spring schedule begins Feb. 28 at home against Tennessee State.
So, how will JSU look this spring?
There's reason for optimism that in Jacksonville State's last year in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Gamecocks can compete for another championship.
Five things to keep in mind:
1. Fall advantage
JSU is one of only four of the nine football-playing OVC schools to play in the fall. Austin Peay went 0-3. The Govs have since hired a new head coach in Scotty Walden, a former co-offensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi.
Eastern Kentucky was 3-6, but the school announced this summer it won't play in the spring. Southeast Missouri played one game, losing to Southern Illinois 20-17.
The Gamecocks went 3-1 and had a healthy amount of practice. They worked out for about two months before taking the field for a game.
By the way, there will be an FCS playoff this spring, so there are stakes beyond winning one last OVC ring. Instead of the usual 24-team bracket, the playoff field will include 16 teams this spring, with no byes through the first round.
Also, if you're curious, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz has competed his four-year term on the FCS playoff committee. His final year was 2019 when he served as the committee chair. Anyway, it doesn't necessarily help to have someone from your school on the committee, because that person is required to leave the room if their school is up for discussion.
2. Run game
This past fall, Jacksonville State proved itself a better run team that it did in 2019.
The Gamecocks averaged about 200 rushing yards a game in 2018, then dropped to 123 yards in 2019 before improving to 162 this past fall.
An experienced offensive line went a long way in pumping up those numbers. In the starting lineup, everyone is a junior or redshirt junior: left tackle P.J. Mixon, left guard Cam Hill, center Zack Cangelosi, right guard Michael Shaddix and right tackle Ye'Majesty Sanders.
Redshirt junior Josh Wegener and redshirt sophomore Taylan Grable spent time saw action at tackle as well.
Redshirt junior Josh Samuel is strong at running back, finishing the fall with 251 rushing yards and 6.0 yards a carry in four games. Junior Uriah West (198 yards, 4.0 yards a carry) was solid, too. Junior college transfer Pat Jackson rushed for 62 yards against Mercer and should be a factor.
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper isn't expected to play this spring after breaking his leg Oct. 23 at Florida International. Even so, Zion Webb is a dual threat as a passer and runner — kind of a smaller version of Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2018, he passed for 444 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 412 yards and six scores.
3. Trae Barry
Senior tight end Trae Barry was a terrific weapon for Jacksonville State in 2019 until he hurt his knee. He had 25 catches in five games, and at the time, that led the team.
He returned this fall, although he didn't look completely in the swing of things. Still, he caught a team-high 13 passes.
He said recently that he's back to 100 percent, and it's likely you'll see big things from him in the seven-game spring schedule. Our guess is 35 catches or more.
4. Double safety
Jacksonville State has had some fantastic safeties in recent years like Traco Williams, Marlon Bridges, Ra'Shad Green, Folo Johnson, Brandon Bender and Pierre Warren.
Nicario Harper and Darius Joiner lived up to the position's reputation this fall. They each had 28 tackles, which tied for the team lead. Harper also had an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown.
They're going to be strong this spring, too, giving JSU two solid performers on the back end of the defense.
5. Kicking up a fuss
True freshman place-kicker Alen Karajic made 8 of 9 field goals and 11 of 11 extra points this past fall and settled a position that had been decidedly unsettled the previous year.
His longest was 43 yards, and none of his seven other field goals was more than 39 yards. Even so, he proved himself reliable and dependable, which was a big step for someone as young as he is.
He didn't start playing football until his senior year at East Hamilton High School in Chattanooga.