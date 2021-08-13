JSU football: Feaster is back healthy and ready to go

JACKSONVILLE — Malik Feaster grew tired of his crutches.
He grew tired of stuffing his injured ankle into a walking boot. He grew tired of having to sit in the stands for Jacksonville State games because his ankle was too tender to risk being on the sideline.
So, imagine what it's been like for Feaster to be back in his JSU gear, while practicing, running and making plays like he did before his injury this past spring.
"I feel like I'm 100 percent back," Feaster said after a recent practice. "My ankle feels amazing. I've been able to make plays since I've been back. Practice has been good. It hasn't affected me as much. I go and get my treatment, and it was just like it was last year."
Feaster has been a valuable member of JSU's defensive backfield since stepping on campus in 2018. He started 16 games between then and the fall of 2020. But, in the opener for the 2021 spring season, he hurt his ankle badly enough to need surgery.
That hobbled the Gamecocks, who found their depth at cornerback tested because of a rash of injuries. In addition to Feaster, mainstay Yul Gowdy went down in the spring as well.
"We lost four or five starters in the spring defensively," JSU coach John Grass said. "He was one of those guys who got hurt early, and I hated to see him not on the field in the spring. Good to see him out here pain free and running around and making plays."
The surgery was just part of his journey back to the field.
"It was just recovery from there," Feaster said. "I couldn't walk for three months to make sure everything healed in my ankle. Then I had to do a lot of physical therapy to get my ankle back to where it was. It was really difficult."
The worst part was game day. Because he couldn't put any pressure on his ankle, he couldn't take a chance on being on the sideline. He tried it once, but his movement was limited, and that was a problem if a play happened to stray past the sideline.
The last thing he needed was to get run over again. So, he watched from the stands.
"Seeing my teammates play those days, it really broke me," Feaster said. "I was kind of down."
He said he was grateful to his teammates and coaches, especially cornerbacks coach Owen Kilgore.
"They kept me up while I went through the process of getting back out there," he said.
So, while preseason practice usually is something of a grind for college football players, it's been something better for Feaster.
"I can't even describe the feelings," he said. "You know the feeling when you're about to get a new car? You're about to get ready to drive it around and leave the lot with it?
"That's how I felt. I couldn't believe it, because three or four months ago, they didn't know I would come back. They didn't know how I would be when I got back. Would I be a different player? But it felt good. It felt amazing, especially after my first interception in practice."
The interception came against freshman quarterback Matthew Caldwell.
"That's when I really felt like myself again," Feaster said, smiling.