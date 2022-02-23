JSU football: Ex-Gamecock Siran Neal gets three-year extension worth $10.9 million

Former Jacksonville State defensive back Siran Neal has gotten a three-year contract extension from the NFL's Buffalo Bills, according to an announcement by the team.
According to ESPN, the extension is worth $10.9 million.
Neal has spent four years with the Bills, who made him a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft.
He had a career-high 12 special teams tackles last season, which ranked second on the Bills. He had 23 tackles overall.
In four seasons, he has 83 tackles. He has forced three fumbles and recovered two.