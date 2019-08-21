JACKSONVILLE — Four-star wide receiver Arjei Henderson hasn't started practicing with the Jacksonville State football team, but head coach John Grass said he expects that to happen soon.
Henderson originally signed with Florida as part of the 2019 recruiting class, but the university's admissions office didn't clear him for admission, according to an Orlando Sentinel report. The University of Florida released Henderson from his National Letter of Intent on Friday.
Henderson's father, R.J. Henderson, revealed on Twitter on Saturday night that his son would head to Jacksonville State.
After Wednesday's practice, Grass said, "He's settled in really well in classes and all those things. He's not out at practice yet, but he will be shortly. We're excited about that."
Grass said that Henderson wouldn't be ready for the opener Aug. 29 at Southeastern Louisiana.
"We'll just have to see eligibility-wise this year if he redshirts or if he plays," Grass said. "He'll be a great player here, eventually."
Henderson was listed at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds when he came out of Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas. He committed to Oklahoma but decommitted and eventually chose Florida over Florida State at the Under Armour All-America Game in January.
In the 247sports composite rankings, Henderson was rated as the 140th best player in the Class of 2019 and the No. 23 wide receiver.
He'll join a Jacksonville State receiving group that already includes seniors Josh Pearson, Jamari Hester and Daniel Byrd and Notre Dame transfer K.J. Stepherson.