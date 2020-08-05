JSU football: Even through the pandemic, Gamecocks' Cooper kept on working

So what do you do when spring training gets cut short and summer workouts are reformatted to account for the COVID-19 pandemic?
If you're Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper, you spend some of the off-season at home, working out with the best players you can find. After JSU opened preseason practice this morning, Cooper revealed that this summer he had worked with a group that included New England Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Cooper is from Jonesboro, Ga., which is about 15 miles south of the Atlanta airport. Sanu is a former Atlanta Falcons receiver before he was traded to the Patriots last season. Watson is from Gainesville, Ga., which is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta.
"I just wanted to stay active," said Cooper, who's entering his senior season and his third year as JSU's starting quarterback. "I didn't want to get complacent in what I was doing. I worked out in the morning and then later in the afternoon."
He said he worked with Sanu, Watson and other high-level players two or three times a week. The time with Watson was especially valuable. Cooper began his career at Clemson, where he and Watson were teammates on the Tigers' 2016 national championship team.
Cooper said Watson gave him good advice: "Just do you. Don't try to do too much. Let the game come to you."
Even with the help back home, Cooper said he was happy to be back at practice today at Jacksonville State, even though he acknowledged it was hot.
"It feels good," he said. "It's amazing being with my brothers. We're all working hard to progress. We know we've got the issues going on around the world, COVID-19, but overall, we feel good that we can get out and play the game that we love and be around each other."
The current JSU schedule has the Gamecocks visiting Florida International on Sept. 3. Cooper said this practice time is critical in preparing for the season.
With newcomers melding into a team full of veterans, Cooper said there's time spent teaching the younger guys.
Still, he said JSU can't ignore efforts to fine tune: "At the same time, we've still got to focus on the little things and prepare for the season."