JACKSONVILLE — Maybe one of these days, John Grass will let linebacker Jalen Choice return a punt.
For now, though, Grass finds Choice far too valuable as one of the leaders of Jacksonville State's defense. As a junior last season, the energetic Choice led the Gamecocks in tackles with 88. His 12 stops behind the line led JSU, too.
Now a senior, Choice's motor still runs high.
"He's always on the field trying to do something," said teammate Josh Pearson, a JSU wide receiver. "He's always back there trying to catch kickoff returns, punt returns — he's always on the field trying to do something. I applaud him for that as well, and I'm glad he's high spirited and uplifting."
As for Choice catching punts, Grass is willing to concede: "He does catch it pretty good."
Still, he means too much to the Gamecocks' defense. He rose to the top last season after spending two years as a reserve. It took time to learn what he needed to learn to thrive as he made the transition from Hillcrest High in Tuscaloosa to college football.
"Last year, one of the reasons he got so much better is that his tackling skills got so much better, and he got comfortable playing in the box," Grass said, referring to playing inside the tackle box near the line of scrimmage.
That's something Choice didn't do often in high school
"It's kind of hard for those guys to make that adjustment," Grass said. "He's done that. That's the reason why he had such a good year last year and is going to have a great year this year."
Choice is athletic enough to play deeper in JSU's defense, but at 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, he has the size that makes him tough up front.
"When I learned our schemes and what we're trying to do, it made me more comfortable in the box," Choice said.
Teammate Zerrick Cooper, the starting quarterback, said it's hard not to notice Choice's jersey number (42) when watching game film or highlights.
"He's always around the ball. Every time I watch film on our defense, you always see 42," Cooper said. "I applaud him for always trying to make a play or be around the ball. For coaches, that's what you always want. So kudos to him."