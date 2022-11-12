 Skip to main content
JSU football: Eleven seniors ready to mark the end of long, winding road with Gamecocks

JSU-UNA action-bcBC__8756.jpg

JSU quarterback Zion Webb scores a touchdown against UNA Saturday at Toyota Field in Madison, Al.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Zion Webb, Ya'Majesty Sanders and Stevonte Tullis had a moment during Jacksonville State’s open date last week.

They looked out over Burgess-Snow Field, their home venue since 2017, and saw different conference logos than the ones that used to be there. On the side of the old press box, they saw the please-pardon-our-progress evidence of a program in transition, from FCS to FBS.

