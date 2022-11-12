JSU football: Eleven seniors ready to mark the end of long, winding road with Gamecocks

JACKSONVILLE — Zion Webb, Ya'Majesty Sanders and Stevonte Tullis had a moment during Jacksonville State’s open date last week.
They looked out over Burgess-Snow Field, their home venue since 2017, and saw different conference logos than the ones that used to be there. On the side of the old press box, they saw the please-pardon-our-progress evidence of a program in transition, from FCS to FBS.
They could hear the echoes of a previous coaching staff and the current staff, see memories of players who graduated or moved on.
Then they saw the fast-approaching end.
“I actually looked at ‘Magic’ (Sanders) and Tae Tullis last week and just kind of reflected back, just looking at the field, and like, ‘It’s about to be over for us,’” said Webb, JSU’s starting quarterback. “There’s not much more we can do but win out these two games, take it full speed, straight on, straight ahead.”
Webb is among 11 seniors who will play their home finale Saturday, when JSU (7-2, 3-0 ASUN) takes on Eastern Kentucky (6-3, 2-1).
They close out their college careers at Central Arkansas next week, with hopes of celebrating an unofficial conference championship on a distant, purple-and-gray field. The ASUN won’t recognize FBS-transitioning JSU as its champion, though JSU athletics director Greg Seitz has said it would celebrate one.
If they earn that moment, it will give JSU’s seniors two OVC titles happily acknowledged by that conference, one begrudgingly acknowledged with a trophy dropped off at the site of JSU’s clinching win at Murray State, after JSU had announced it was leaving the OVC, and one title the ASUN won’t call a title.
Somehow, it all seems appropriate for players who were the hope of John Grass’ staff, as JSU moved past its FCS finalist team of 2015.
They’re the player leaders under Rich Rodriguez’s first-year staff, having seen many of their own leave and nearly 50 new players arrive between spring practice and August of this year.
Five players have been part of JSU’s program since 2017: Webb, offensive lineman Sanders, linebacker Tullis, cornerback Yul Gowdy and safety Jeremiah Harris, who’s likely to get another year after suffering a season-ending injury in the 2021 opener.
Two more have been college football players since 2017. Linebacker Markail Benton started his career at Alabama and kicker Brenton King at Georgia Tech.
Redshirts, injuries and/or the NCAA granting an extra season because of COVID extended their eligibility to six seasons.
They are the walls, the ones that can talk.
There’s perhaps no more compelling story in the group than Webb’s. As he groomed behind 2017 starter Bryant Horn, JSU’s then-staff touted Webb as a promised-land prospect. Zerrick Cooper transferred in from Clemson before the 2018 season and rewrote JSU’s passing records while extending Webb’s apprenticeship.
With Cooper injured, Webb led JSU to a victory over FBS member Florida International in the fall portion of the 2020-21 COVID season, and led JSU to an OVC title in the spring before suffering a knee injury in the playoff loss to Delaware. He missed the 2021 season while Cooper finished his run, then competed while learning Rodriguez’s system.
Tullis has played in what’s believed to be a record 55 games for JSU.
“It’s kind of crazy, realizing that I’ve played in that many games, and that it actually passed by that fast,” Tullis said “It’s all the blink of an eye. It seems like just yesterday I was a freshman coming in with guys like Zion Webb, Yul Gowdy, Jeremiah Harris and Ye’Majesty Sanders, and now we’re in our final two games?”
The crew that’s been around since 2017 has been part of three FCS playoff teams. This year’s team is ineligible for the playoffs, having added scholarships beyond the FCS limit of 63 as part of transition to FBS.
This senior class’s legacy is more tied to leadership in a program transitioning from the OVC to the ASUN to Conference USA, from FCS to FBS, and from Grass’ staff to Rodriguez’s staff.
They had to do it without several players who didn’t make the transition. Running back Josh Samuel (Austin Peay), running back Uriah West (Rice), cornerback Malik Feaster (Florida State) and defensive end D.J. Coleman (Missouri) were among those who moved on after the 2021 season.
All but Samuel had been part of JSU’s program since 2018 and would’ve been seniors this season.
Tight end Trae Barry, a true freshman in 2017, transferred to Boston College before the 2021 season.
JSU’s current seniors stayed through the change. They had to adjust to a new coaching staff and new system, all while leading a largely remade roster.
“Our players, particularly our seniors, I think, really bought in and helped us in the transition,” Rodriguez said. “I’m really pleased with their effort and their attitude, and we’ve gotten really good leadership out of them.”