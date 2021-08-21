JSU football: Defense takes the lead as Gamecocks go through second scrimmage

JACKSONVILLE — With 11 days before the season opener, one side of the ball has established an edge for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
"We're ahead defensively, for sure," JSU head coach John Grass said Saturday morning after the Gamecocks' second scrimmage of the preseason. "We're really fast. Played really fast today."
But, that's fine with Grass. At this point of the year, having the defense step forward a little faster is expected — and somewhat welcome.
"I'd be really worried if they weren't," Grass said. "I think defense should be ahead this time of year, and they definitely are."
Both sides have plenty of experience returning. There's a combined 19 starters back from JSU's last game of last season. In addition, the punter, the place-kicker and the long-snapper are back on special teams.
So, for now, Grass is looking for progress, regardless of who's ahead and who's behind.
"Offensively, we've still got to clean up some execution things. Pre-snap penalties and things like that," he said. "But, other than that, we played pretty good in the scrimmage. Didn't turn the ball over a lot. Executed at times. Got a lot of kicking game work in. So, I felt like we got what we wanted to out of the scrimmage."
The Gamecocks won't practice again until Monday afternoon, which will give them a break of about 48 hours between the scrimmage and that practice.
JSU is feeling the effects of having just come off a spring season that included nine games. The fall season begins Sept. 1 when the Gamecocks face UAB in Montgomery. After that, JSU will travel to Florida State for a Sept. 11 game.
"Having played in the spring, it feels like we just finished," Grass said. "We get into this game-week stuff, and I think, 'Didn't we just finish playing?' We're further ahead than most teams we've had because of that, but we've definitely got some things we have to get worked out, but I think we'll be ready to play."
Starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper is coming off off-season surgery to repair a broken leg, but Grass has said all preseason that he looks like he did before he got hurt. That hasn't changed.
"He still has to get back into the game rhythm," Grass said. "It's to be expected. It's the same with every quarterback in the country at every level goes through that — you've got to get in game play. It's hard in practice. We don't let our guys go live. That kind of makes it a little bit different, not going live on the quarterback. You've got to get in that first one, get hit a little bit, and he'll be good."
JSU has an 11-game schedule this fall, but the first two are against FBS-level squads in UAB and Florida State.
"We've got two challenging games to open the season with, and that makes it interesting," Grass said. "These are going to be the two best teams we play all year. Both have real good football teams.
"UAB is going to be a real challenge. They're a top 20 defense in the country, and they play like that. Offensively, they pound the ball right at you. That's a tough ballgame to open the season. You can't just kind of ease into a season with a game like that. You're getting thrown into the fire."